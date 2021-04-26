Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team fell in a doubleheader against Waynesburg. SVC lost in eight innings, 8-7, in the first game, and the Bearcats fell, 11-1, in the nightcap.
Waynesburg 8,
St. Vincent 7
SVC scored twice in the bottom of the second, and Waynesburg jumped in front, 3-2, but the Bearcats regained the lead, 4-3, in the bottom of the third. Waynesburg scored four of the next five runs for a 7-5 lead through five complete. SVC scored two to force extra innings, but Waynesburg won it in the eighth.
Jordan Sabol led SVC with two hits, including a triple and a run, while T.J. Dailey and Jake Saiani both singled twice and scored. Ben Menarchek had a hit and two runs, Matt Evans singled and scored and Tyler Becker doubled for the Bearcats, who scored seven runs on nine hits.
Matt Evans took the loss, allowing one earned run on two hits, with one strikeout and four walks in three-and-two-thirds innings. Tom Bash gave up six runs, four earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in four-and-a-third.
Waynesburg 11,
St. Vincent 1
Waynesburg scored four runs in the top of the first inning. St. Vincent added a run in the bottom of the first, but Waynesburg scored the final seven of the game.
Saiani singled twice to lead SVC at the plate and Sabol scored the team’s lone run. Brenden Lavely took the loss, giving up six runs, four earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk in one-and-a-third innings.
On Friday, SVC lost, 3-2, against Waynesburg.
The Bearcats scored the first run in the top of the sixth inning, as T.J. Dailey singled to right field, scoring Jordan Sabol. SVC added another run in the seventh, but Waynesburg scored twice in the eighth before earning a walk-off single to right field.
Justin Wright, Sabol and Dailey finished the game with two hits, while three other SVC players tallied a base knock.
Tom Bash worked six-and-two-thirds innings, giving up six hits without allowing a run. Matt Evans took the loss, allowing three hits and three runs in one-and-two-thirds innings.
Women’s Softball
The St. Vincent College softball team split a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader with Geneva. The Bearcats won the first game, 5-4, and fell, 8-7, in the second game.
St. Vincent 5,
Geneva 4
Mallory Halleck singled in the first to score Shae Robson to give SVC an early lead. The Bearcats added to their lead in the second, as Kaylee Ludwick doubled and scored on a Johnna Karas single.
Halleck drove in her second run of the game with a double, plating Robson to make it a 3-0 game. Geneva scored the next four runs to jump in front, 4-3, but SVC regained the lead. Kelsey Tobin singled in Robson and Hanna Pavsek to set the final.
Haley Bicko shut down Geneva in order to secure the win.
Robson, Halleck, Ludwick and Pavsek all finished with two hits. Halleck and Tobin drove in two runs. Bicko allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Geneva 8,
St. Vincent 7
SVC opened the scoring, as Abbey Ginter doubled home Robson. Later in the inning, Ludwick singled home Halleck and Ginter to make it a 3-0 game.
Geneva scored twice, but the Bearcats regained their advantage. Ludwick plated Ginter, Olivia Persin grounded out, but Halleck scored. Tobin scored after a Karas ground out, and Ludwick scored the final run of the inning when Pavsek was caught in a run down, as SVC opened a 7-2 lead.
Geneva scored twice in the third, the Golden Tornado put up another in the fifth and tied the game, 7-7, in the sixth. Bicko replaced Riley Assalone, but Geneva won the game in the seventh.
Ludwick collected two hits and a pair of RBI, while Ginter and Halleck both scored twice. Assalone went six innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits. Bicko picked up the loss, throwing two-thirds of an inning.
SVC (6-8, 12-15-1) travels to Bethany, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a conference doubleheader.
Men’s Soccer
The St. Vincent College men’s soccer team fell, 4-0, against visiting Westminster in the season finale.
Tyler Caterino opened the scoring for Westminster nine minutes into the match. Westminster scored again at 21:58 of the first half to take a 2-0 lead. Westminster scored at the 30-minute mark of the first half and Caterino completed his hat trick before the opening half.
Joel Quiroz Mansilla had three shots for the Bearcats (4-4, 4-5), and Shane Piper made nine saves in goal.
Men’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College men’s lacrosse team beat Thiel, 13-4, during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home game on Senior Day.
Jacob Visalli scored the first goals of the game from Matthew Cassidy. Tyler Condrasky scored while SVC (3-2, 8-3) was a man down, as the Bearcats took a 3-0 lead. Jordan Billet scored consecutive goals from Zack Novelli and Condrasky, as SVC led 5-1 at halftime.
In the third period, Condrasky, Billet and Hawkins scored to make it an 8-1 game, and SVC led by six goals entering the fourth period. Visalli, Billet and Max Schuler scored in the fourth to give the Bearcats a 10-goal lead. Andrew Coholich scored the final goal of the game.
Billet and Visalli scored four goals, while eight different Bearcats registered a point. Caleb Bouch made six saves in goal for the win.
SVC travels to Bethany, 5 p.m. Wednesday for a conference game.
Women’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team lost, 15-12, against Thiel in a home Presidents’ Athletic Conference game. SVC finishes the season with a 2-4 conference record and a 5-6 overall mark.
SVC fell behind early, but Joey Smith tied the game and Bridget Doyle gave the Bearcats a 2-1 lead. The Tomcats added two more for a 3-2 edge.
SVC followed with goals from Kaylee Bandow, Margaret Edwards, Hannah-Marie Starner and Lucy Volna to open a 6-3 lead. Thiel pulled within one, 6-5, before Bandow scored her second with an assist from Smith, as SVC led 7-6 at halftime.
Doyle scored the first goal of the second half, making it an 8-6 game, but Thiel jumped in front, 9-8. Volna tied the game and Smith evened it at 10 before Thiel rattled off three straight for a 13-10 lead.
Volna and Smith completed their hat tricks, but it wasn’t enough, as Thiel closed it out with two goals to win by three.
Smith finished with three goals and two assists, while Volna also scored three goals. Doyle scored twice and added an assist, while Kyra Lipetzky made 16 saves in goal.
Men’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College men’s tennis team cruised to an 8-1 victory against Waynesburg in the Bearcats’ final regular-season match of the season.
The Bearcats swept doubles play, starting with an 8-0 win at third doubles, followed by an 8-3 win by Josh Boland and Sam Butler at second singles, and an 8-4 win at the top spot.
Aaron Kuhn earned a quick, 6-3, 6-1, win at fifth singles, while Evan Ray sealed the match at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-1.
In his college debut, Brennen Novotney secured a 6-0, 7-5 win at sixth singles. David Lynn rolled at first singles, 6-3, 6-0, and Mauricio Sanchez topped off the win with a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
SVC closes the regular season with a 4-2 conference mark and a 6-2 overall record. The Bearcats have a bye through the first round of the PAC tournament. They return to action on Friday for the semifinals at Washington & Jefferson.
