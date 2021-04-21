The St. Vincent College women’s softball team trailed by seven runs in the first game, but rallied for a 14-8 win before taking the nightcap, 6-3, to complete the sweep against Waynesburg.
St. Vincent 14,
Waynesburg 8
Waynesburg scored two runs in the first and added five runs for a 7-0 lead through two.
In the bottom of the inning, Johnna Karas doubled in Olivia Persin and Kaylee Ludwick. Karas scored on a Hanna Pavsek ground ball to make it a 7-3 game.
SVC cut into the deficit when Kelsey Tobin singled down the left field line, scoring Jessica Persin. With the bases loaded, Olivia Persin scored Mallory Halleck and Tobin, as the Bearcats trailed, 7-6.
Waynesburg reclaimed a two-run lead, 8-6, but SVC rallied.
Olivia Persin reached on an error and Tobin scored. In the next at-bat, Karas singled and an error allowed Persin to tie the game. Three straight doubles in the sixth allowed SVC to take a 10-8 lead. Later in the inning, Ludwick doubled to score pinch runner Mackenzie Larimer. Olivia Persin followed with a three-run home run.
Olivia Persin went 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs. Jess Persin and Kaylee Ludwick both added three hits. Haley Bicko picked up the win, pitching five-and-a-third innings, while allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.
St. Vincent 6,
Waynesburg 3
The Bearcats jumped out to an early lead in the second game. Abbey Ginter tripled and eventually came around, in addition to Jess Persin to make it a 2-0 game. Later in the inning, Ludwick doubled in Tobin. Waynesburg scored twice, but SVC added to its lead when Tobin plated Jess Persin. Ludwick singled in Ginter and she later came in to give SVC a 6-2 advantage.
Jess Persin, Ginter, Tobin and Ludwick all collected two hits. Riley Assalone threw a complete game, giving up three runs on five hits with five walks.
SVC (5-7, 11-14-1) will travel to Geneva, 11 a.m. Saturday for a PAC doubleheader.
