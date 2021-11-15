Men’s Cross-Country
Behind an all-region performance from sophomore Tim Patterson, the St. Vincent men’s cross country team placed seventh in a rugged 36-team field at the 2021 NCAA Division-III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship, hosted by Dickinson College.
Patterson earned his first career All-Region honor by placing 27th in a field of 223 runners, covering the 8-kilometer course at Big Spring High School in 27:34.3. It was the highest finish for an SVC runner at the regional championship since Brandon Moretton ran to a 24th-place finish at the 2015 Mideast Regional Championship.
Patterson was one of three Bearcats to place in the top 50, while each of SVC’s seven runners finished in the top half of the field.
Junior Jeremy Capella was the second SVC runner to cross the finish line, posting a time of 28:21.5 to place 46th, four spots ahead of rookie Aiden Jackson, who placed 50th in 28:32.0.
Junior Joey Bujdos placed 65th in 28:43.9, while freshman Joey Jafarace closed out the Bearcats’ scoring five with a time of 28:52.8 to take 73rd, as SVC’s top five racers were separated by just 78 seconds.
Sophomore John Hurley turned in a time of 29:10.6 to place 86th, while freshman August Anderson placed 102nd in his first NCAA Regional Championship with a time of 29:32.0.
St. Vincent was the top team finisher among the six Presidents’ Athletic Conference schools who competed, while it was the Bearcats’ highest regional finish since the 2010 squad placed sixth at the 2011 Mideast Regional Championship.
Women’s Cross-Country
The St. Vincent women’s cross country team closed out its 2021 season at the NCAA Division-III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships, hosted by Dickinson College at Big Spring High School.
Senior Alissa Beam was SVC’s top finisher, canvassing the 6-kilometer course in 27:04 to place 122nd in a field of 218 runners.
Classmate Jessica Gibson turned in a time of 28:11.7, while senior Emily Moretton finished in 31:00.1 and junior Ruth Milne in 31:27.1.
Men’s Swimming
The St. Vincent men’s swim team traveled to Grove City College, a meet that resulted in a 138-75 loss for the Bearcats.
To kick off the meet, Kris Smith, Matt Kail, Noah Schollaert, and Tyler Overmier teamed to take second place in the 200 medley relay with a 1:46.09.
Senior Josh Ligus led the Bearcats in the distance events, taking second in the 1,000 free with a season best of 11:23.18. Ligus took another second place in the 500 free, posting a second season-best with a 5:31.54.
Chris Bush took second in the 200 free, swimming a season-best of 1:58.12. Bush earned another second place in the 200 breast with a 2:24.64, his second season-best of the afternoon.
Senior Kris Smith took second place in the 100 back, swimming a 57.56. Smith claimed another second place in the 200 back, with a time of 2:06.18, his top effort this season. Smith finished with a win in the 200 IM at 2:06.04, another season-best.
Schollaert led the Bearcats in the 200 butterfly, taking second with a 2:24.69. He also captured second in his second butterfly event of the night, earning a 59.02 in the 100 butterfly.
Tyler Overmier led St. Vincent in both sprint events, taking third in the 50 free with a season-best of 23.21. Overmier placed second in the 100 free (:52.66), his second season-best of the day.
Schollaert, Overmier, James Clark, and Ligus took second in the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:41.66.
The Bearcats (0-4) are back in action on Friday. They will travel to Lancaster for the Franklin and Marshall Invitational.
Women’s Swimming
The St. Vincent women’s swimming team traveled to Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Grove City and lost, 167-117, against the Wolverines.
The foursome of Lauren Connors, Sara Basala, Katie Kozy and Abby Leskovansky claimed a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.23.
Freshman Sarah Alexander led the Bearcats to a 28 second victory in the 1000 freestyle, swimming a season-best of 11:18.59. She also won the 500 freestyle with another season best of 5:33.41. Alexander also claimed sixth for the Bearcats in the 100 freestyle (58.20).
Junior Erica Steele led the Bearcats with a third-place finish in the 200 free, posting a time of 2:03.60. She also claimed second in the 50 free with a season best (25.25) and fourth in the 100 free with another season best (56.27).
Connors finished with victories in all three of her individual events. The 100 backstroke ended with a Bearcat win and season-best time of 1:00.41. She also led the Bearcats to victories in the 200 backstroke (2:14.38) and 200 IM (2:17.74).
Basala claimed second in the 100 breaststroke, leading the Bearcats with a season best of 1:12.71. Basala claimed another victory for St. Vincent after a tight race for first, posting another season best of 2:41.00.
Junior Katie Kozy posted a 2:25.66 in the 200 butterfly, taking third place. Kozy also led the St. Vincent in the 100 butterfly, taking second with a time of 1:01.10.
Leskovansky led the Bearcats in the 100 freestyle, claiming third place with a time of 55.86, while the rookie also swam the 50 freestyle, where she took third-place with a season-best (25.44).
Kozy, Cara Luallen, Leskovansky and Steele teamed to take a victory for the Bearcats in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.26.
The Bearcats (1-4) are back in action on Friday at the Franklin and Marshall Invitational in Lancaster.
Women’s Bowling
The St. Vincent women’s bowling team captured first place in the Unicorn Invitational, hosted by La Roche University at Perry Park Lanes in Pittsburgh.
SVC started with a victory against Pitt-Bradford, 814-735. SVC held a small lead through the first four games of the 5-game Baker team set, then pulled away in the last game with a 182-139 win.
The Bearcats suffered a loss in the second match against Pitt-Greensburg, 862-799. The Bobcats started strong with games of 196 and 198 to open a 75-pin lead, and it was too much for St. Vincent to overcome.
St. Vincent bounced back quickly, opening the match against Penn State-Behrend with games of 206 and 213, going on to win 873-762. The team then continued to improve in the final two matches, defeating Penn State-Altoona, 909-756, with a high game of 216, and outscoring host La Roche 940=769, with games of 214 and 226 to start the series.
The Bearcats had the highest team scoring total of the day, earning first place in the tournament.
Senior Mercedes Belch led the way, with a Baker per-frame average of 19.29, a game equivalent of 192.9. Sophomore Jackie Koehler averaged 17.86 (178.6). She was followed by a pair of freshmen, Kaylea Wright (17.09) and Sabine Strickland (17.08).
St. Vincent is now 6-2, and will return to action on Saturday, as the team hosts the two-day Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference round robin tournament at Lincoln Lanes in Latrobe. The event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday.
