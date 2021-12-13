St. Vincent College’s swimming teams split non-conference meets against Mount Union on Friday. The women’s team captured its second straight dual meet with a 165-97 victory, while the men dropped a 188-69 decision.
In the women’s meet, the Bearcats captured 13 first-place finishes in 16 events.
To kick off the meet, Lauren Connors, Sara Basala, Katie Kozy and Erica Steele teamed to take the 200 medley relay with a 1:51.80.
Sarah Alexander led the Bearcats in the first distance event of the night, taking second in the 1000 freestyle with a 11:32.04. Alexander went on to claim fifth in the 50 freestyle with a season-best 26.86 before placing second in the 500 freestyle with a 5:36.12.
Steele won both of her individual events, starting with the 200 freestyle, where she hit the wall at 2:03.13. She went on to win the 100 freestyle with a 55.09.
Connors walked away with three first-place finishes. She kicked off her night with the 50 backstroke, which ended with a convincing victory in a time of 27.99. Connors went on to win the 100 backstroke (1:01.21), as well as the 200 IM (2:23.17) after a close race.
Basala took first in both breaststroke events of the night, beginning with the 50 (32.42). She went on to win the 100 with a 1:12.54.
Kozy was first to the wall in the 100 butterfly with a 1:01.30. Kozy went on to win the 50 butterfly, posting a time of 27.42.
Freshman Abby Leskovansky claimed first in the 50 freestyle with a 25.58. Leskovansky also competed in the 100 freestyle, where she took second with a 56.14.
Steele, Cara Luallen, Kozy, and Leskovansky teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:41.23 to close the meet.
In the men’s meet, SVC’s James Clark, Chris Bush, Josh Ligus, and Ethan Wymer joined forces to claim fourth place in the 200 medley relay with a 1:58.16.
Ligus led the Bearcats in both distance events of the night. In the 1000 freestyle, Ligus placed third with a time of 11:20.67. He went on to take fourth in the 500 freestyle with a 5:33.10.
Smith claimed third in the 200 freestyle with a season-best 1:51.61 after a tight race for first. Smith went on to add second place finishes in the 100 freestyle (50.03, his season best) and the 50 butterfly (24.68).
Clark led the Bearcats in the backstroke events, with fourth-place finishes in both the 100 back (1:11.99) and the 50 back (32.09 seconds). Bush walked away with SVC’s two event wins of the night. After kicking off the night with a second-place finish in the 50 breaststroke (30.34 seconds), he went on to claim victories in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.13) and 200 IM (2:07.45), posting season best times in both events.
Noah Schollaert began his meet with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly, hitting the wall in 57.89 seconds. Schollaert went on to take fifth in the 100 freestyle with a 57.23 and fourth in the 50 butterfly (26.36).
Tyler Overmier led the Bearcats in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall at 24.53 and earning fourth place. Overmier also swam the 200 freestyle (2:01.08) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.54), placing fourth in both.
To wrap up the meet, Smith, Robert Harrington, Schollaert and Overmier teamed up to take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:35.16.
The teams will have a five-week semester break before returning to action with a 6 p.m. Jan. 14 home meet against Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Bethany College.
Women’s hoops game canceled
The SVC women’s basketball game scheduled Friday at home against Pitt-Greensburg was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, the school announced.
The Bearcats return to action at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Grove City College.
