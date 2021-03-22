Men’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College men’s volleyball team made history by winning its first match since the program’s inception in 2019 with a 3-1 victory against Thiel.
SVC won the first game, 25-20, while Thiel captured the second by an identical margin. SVC won the third game, 26-24, and clinched the win with a 25-20 victory.
Matthew Minkin closed the first set with a kill. Former Greater Latrobe standout Ethan Kammerer evened the score, 24-24, in the third game, but a Joshua Welteroth block, followed by a kill gave SVC a 2-1 lead in the match. Welteroth also ended the deciding match with a kill to give SVC its first win.
Minkin paced the attack with 14 kills while Anthony Ditonto and Kammerer added 12 and 10, respectively. Welteroth and former GL standout Matthew Klasnic led the defense with 16 digs while Minkin finished with 13. Matthew Furrer ended with a game-high 39 assists.
SVC will host Geneva, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team split a recent Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader against Bethany. The Bearcats lost the first game, 7-6, and earned a walk-off victory in the second game, 12-11, in 10 innings.
Bethany 7,
St. Vincent 6
Zach Barberich singled to left and scored Jordan Sabol to open the scoring. The Bearcats added to their lead, as T.J. Dailey tripled in Jake Saiani and Johnny Daggs. SVC scored three times in the bottom of the sixth when Tim Beimel reached on an error. Bethany scored six times in the top of the seventh, contributing to the one-run victory.
Sabol and Saiani finished the game with two hits. Sabol scored twice while Daggs, Saiani, Beimel and Justin Wright drove in one run apiece. SVC finished with 11 total hits.
Casey Jones started on the mound going four innings. He didn’t allow a run on six hits with four strikeouts. Jimmy Malone suffered the loss in relief.
St. Vincent 12,
Bethany 11
Tom Bash opened the scoring with a single that scored Sabol. Bethany tied the game and scored eight more runs for a 9-1 lead.
Matt Evans drove in Saiani with a single in the bottom of the seventh. SVC then scored seven runs in the eighth, keyed by a two-run double by Steve Manon and Julian Santana to even the score, 9-9.
Bethany scored two runs in the ninth, but Ben Menarchek lined a single, scoring Dimitri Gary and Tyler Becker to send the game to extra innings.
SVC strung together two singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs in the 10th inning. Becker then drove in Sabol to end the game.
Six Bearcats totaled two hits in the game with Menarchek, Manon and Santana driving in two runs. Evans picked up the win in relief, going two innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit.
St. Vincent (3-2, 4-2) will complete the four-game series with Bethany 1 p.m. Sunday in West Virginia.
Women’s Softball
Waynesburg swept the visiting St. Vincent College women’s softball team, 5-4 and 7-0, during the weekend.
Waynesburg 5,
St. Vincent 4
Abbey Ginter’s solo home run cut the deficit in half at the time, 2-1. Waynesburg broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth with three runs to open a 5-1 lead.
With two outs in the sixth, Johnna Karas reached on an error and Kelsey Tobin scored. Karas advanced on an error and Taylor LaVale drove her in with a hit to make it a 5-3 game. Shae Robson led off the seventh with a single and Jessica Persin sacrificed her to second. Ginter doubled her in to set the final.
Robson went 3-for-4 and scored a run, while Ginter finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.
Waynesburg 7,
St. Vincent 0
Waynesburg scored three runs in the first inning and added another in the second and three more runs in the fifth.
Persin had two singles, while Riley Assalone took the loss in the circle.
SVC returns home to face Geneva, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Men’s soccer
Washington & Jefferson defeated the St. Vincent College men’s soccer team, 4-0, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
W&J scored the first goal at 43:57 and led, 1-0, at halftime. The Presidents outshot SVC, 4-2, in the first half and both teams had two corner kicks. Washington & Jefferson scored three times in the second half to set the final.
SVC goalkeeper Shane Piper stopped two shots, as W&J outshot the Bearcats, 13-4.
The Bearcats are back in action, 3 p.m. Thursday at home against Franciscan.
Women’s Soccer
The St. Vincent College women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against Washington and Jefferson in a home Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Washington & Jefferson outshot SVC, 17-4, while the Bearcats had one corner kick compared to 12 for the Presidents.
Abigail Johnson was credited with 17 saves for SVC, earning her first shutout of the year.
St. Vincent will host Franciscan University, 1 p.m. Thursday.
Women’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team suffered a 19-4 loss against host Washington & Jefferson.
Margaret Edwards scored SVC’s first goal, cutting an early deficit in half. Kaylee Bandow later scored with an assist from Joey Smith, making it a 6-2 game. In the second half, Edwards scored, as did Bridget Doyle.
SVC is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waynesburg.
Men’s tennis
The St. Vincent College men’s tennis team opened its season with a hard-fought, 6-3, Presidents Athletic Conference victory against Geneva.
The Bearcats took an early lead in doubles, as Evan Ray and Aaron Kuhn secured an 8-0 victory at third doubles and David Lynn and Mauricio Sanchez picked up another win. Ray and Kuhn struck again at fifth and sixth singles, respectively, while Sanchez won again at second singles. Josh Boland rallied in both sets to post the final point for SVC at fourth singles.
SVC (1-0, 1-0) returns to action 3 p.m. Saturday against Waynesburg.
Women’s tennis
The St. Vincent’s women’s tennis opened its season with a tough 6-3 loss against Geneva in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 2-1 lead following doubles play. Maura Skelley and Angela Popovich teamed up for an 8-2 win in the number one slot, while Lauren Hartner and Maria Hoh gritted out an 8-7(3) win at third doubles. Skelley was the lone singles winner for SVC with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
The Bearcats (0-1, 0-1) are back in action, noon Saturday, against visiting Waynesburg at home.
