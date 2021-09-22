Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team made quick work of Franciscan on the road Tuesday with a victory in straight games. Scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-18.
The Bearcats’ balanced offensive attack featured three players who recorded at least seven kills. Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine led the way with 14, while Luciana Polk added nine and Caitlyn Figuly chipped in seven. Two SVC players reached double figures in assists, with Sara Ellis dishing out 18 and Augustine 12.
Defensively, Madie Marsico led the Bearcats with 26 digs, while Polk notched 12. Lindsey Kocjancic paced St. Vincent on the serve with two aces. As a team, SVC combined for five aces. The Bearcat front line forced 21 Franciscan attack errors, limiting the Barons to a .026 hitting percentage.
SVC is back in action, 7 p.m. Thursday against Washington & Jefferson in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at the Robert S. Carey Center.
Men’s Soccer
Visiting McDaniel College used two second-half goals to defeat St. Vincent, 2-0, in a non-conference game.
The Green Terror (2-3) scored the game’s first goal in the 51st minute, when Nick Starr banged home a rebound on the doorstep. McDaniel added to its lead with a little more than six minutes to play in regulation, when Starr scored his second of the game through traffic to set the final.
For the game, McDaniel out-shot Saint Vincent 27-8, including a 17-5 margin in the second half, while the Green Terror also held an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Bearcat keeper Shane Piper turned in a strong effort in goal, finishing with a season-high eight saves, many from close range and in traffic.
Jose Hurtado and Griffin Prinkey led St. Vincent with two shots apiece, while Joel Quiroz Mansilla, Cory Northrup, David Rahaman and Jesse Detweiler each took one attempt.
The Bearcats will look to snap its two-game losing streak, 4 p.m. Thursday at Wilson College in Chambersburg. The match was originally scheduled for Sept. 1, but it was postponed because of inclement weather.
