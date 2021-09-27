Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at a home Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) tri-match against Chatham and Geneva. Both were by 3-0 sweep.
Scores against Chatham were 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21. Scores against Geneva were 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20.
Luciana Polk led the way for the Bearcats offensively against Chatham, as she had nine kills and 21 digs. Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine totaled seven kills, 15 assists, and 11 digs. Caitlyn Figuly added four kills and two blocks, while Madie Marsico had 20 digs for the Bearcats.
Against Geneva, Augustine had 10 kills, six assists and eight digs. Lindsey Kocjancic and Jessica Hughes each had four kills apiece. Marsico led the team with 30 digs, including the 1,000th dig of her SVC career.
SVC is back in action, 7 p.m. Thursday against conference-leading Westminster at the Robert S. Carey Center.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College women’s tennis team secured a senior day win against PAC foe Geneva, 7-2.
The Bearcats raced out to a 3-0 lead in doubles with 8-1 wins coming at first and second doubles before Lauren Hartner and Trinity Miller teamed for an 8-2 win in the third flight.
In singles action Abby Donnelly controlled play on her way to a 6-0, 6-0 win at sixth singles. Maura Skelley secured the clinching point at top flight, as the senior cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory and helped the Bearcats snap a seven-match losing streak against Geneva. Angela Popovich and Miller also won in straight sets at second and third singles, respectively.
SVC (1-3, 2-4) is back in action, 4 p.m. today against California University of Pennsylvania at home.
Cross-Country
The St. Vincent women’s cross-country team received a number of strong individual efforts at the Lock Haven University Invitational.
One of just three Division III teams competing in the event, the Bearcats placed 15th in a field of 22 teams.
Senior Sydney Green, a former Greater Latrobe standout, and the reigning Presidents’ Athletic Conference Runner of the Week, led the charge for the Bearcats, covering the 6-kilometer course in 22:36 to place 23rd out of 249 runners. It was the fastest time in Green’s career, while it is also the third-fastest time in St. Vincent history at the 6K distance.
Fellow senior Laura Aston followed closely behind Green, taking 45th overall with a career-best time of 23:10, the 12th-fastest 6K run in Bearcat team history.
Sophomore Lauren Brennan was the Bearcats’ third finisher, posting a time of 25:09 to place 123rd in her first career race at the 6K distance.
Senior Alissa Beam held the fourth spot for SVC, crossing the line in 25:30, while classmate Jessica Gibson completed the Bearcats’ scoring five with a time of 25:43.
Sophomore Joy Pontzer finished in a time of 27:18, while Emily Morretton turned in a time of 28:39.
The Bearcats are back in action Friday at the prestigious Paul Short run, hosted by Lehigh University.
