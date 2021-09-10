Men’s Golf
The St. Vincent men’s golf team opened up the 2021-22 season with a 10th-place finish at the 18-team Grove City College Invitational.
At the Par-72 Grove City Country Club, sophomore Brevin Urso led St. Vincent by shooting 10-over 82, placing 24th overall in the 95-player field. Urso turned in a scorecard that included 10 pars, and he was one of just five players in the field to shoot even par on the course’s three par 3 holes.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Colten McCutcheon finished one shot behind Urso, placing 30th with a round of 83, while Anthony Rendulich was a third Bearcat to finish in the top half of the field, carding an 85 to tie for 41st. Rendulich’s round was highlighted by an eagle 3 on the Par 5 seventh hole, one of just five eagles recorded in the tournament.
Alex Jones closed out the scoring four for the Bearcats, carding a 90 to place 65th. As a team, St. Vincent posed a team score of 340.
SVC is back in action, 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 in the annual St. Vincent College Invitational at Latrobe Country Club.
Women’s Soccer
In a match that was delayed because of thunderstorms and shortened because of darkness, the St. Vincent College women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, at Wilson College.
St. Vincent sophomore Tanisha Grewal scored her third goal in as many games for the Bearcats (0-3), who outshot Wilson (1-2) by a 12-10 margin for the game. The hosts, however, scored two early goals before time ran out on the SVC comeback attempt, as the game was called after 70 minutes due to darkness.
Wilson wasted little time in taking the lead, with Bailey Wilson Miller scoring 5:54 into the first half. St. Vincent then looked to storm back, rattling off four unanswered shots and taking two corner kicks over the next eight minutes. The surge proved fruitless, however, as they were unable to convert.
With 20:44 left in the half, the skies opened up, with a severe thunderstorm sending the teams to the locker room for a delay that lasted more than 90 minutes.
Minutes after play finally resumed, the Phoenix extended their lead to 2-0 on a Morgan Wineburg goal at the 25:14 mark. SVC responded with tries from Grewal and Catherine Dzikowski, but they were turned away.
In the 50th minute, St. Vincent finally capitalized on another attack, as Grewal scored her third goal of the season, assisted by Hannah Irvine, to make it a one-goal game.
Momentum stayed with the Bearcats as the game wound down, as they took four shots and three corner kicks, but time (and daylight) ran out before they were able to tie the game, as it was called at the 70-minute mark.
Grewal led both sides with five shots, with Irvine and Gina Aiello adding two apiece. Madison Arnold started in goal for the Bearcats and made four saves in the first 45 minutes, before giving way to Kendall Castor, who stopped the only shot her way over the final 25 minutes.
SVC is back in action, 6 p.m. Saturday at Rosemont College.
