Women’s Volleyball
Grove City defeated the St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team in three back-and-forth sets, 3-0, during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home match on Tuesday. Grove City won, 25-19, 26-24 and 30-28, as the marathon third set featured 17 ties and seven lead changes.
Caitlyn Figuly accounted for a team-best 13-and-a-half points, leading SVC with 10 kills and four blocks, while hitting at a .348 clip. Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine flirted with another triple-double, posting eight kills, nine assists and 18 digs. Stacie Ramos led SVC with a career-high 21 digs, while Luciana Polk followed with 16 digs and Olivia Persin 14 digs with a team-best 17 assists.
SVC is back in action, 7 p.m. Thursday against Waynesburg at home.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent women’s tennis team fell in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference quarterfinals, 7-2, against Grove City.
In doubles play Maura Skelley and Angela Popovich rolled to an 8-3 win in the top flight. The Bearcats tandem of Lauren Hartner and Trinity Miller battled at third doubles but ultimately fell 8-6. Skelley was the lone winner in singles, again at the top flight, in a thrilling 6-3, 4-6, 12-10 decision.
The loss concludes the Bearcats’ fall season with a 5-7 record. The team will return to action for an abbreviated competition schedule in the spring.
