Softball
The St. Vincent College softball team split a doubleheader at Franciscan winning the first game, 5-0, before falling, 8-7, in the nightcap.
St. Vincent 5,
Franciscan 0
SVC didn’t record a baserunner until the top of the third when Olivia Persin led off with a single. In the fourth, Kelsey Tobin reached on a one-out infield single. After a fielder’s choice, Kaylee Ludwick belted a two-run homer to give SVC a 2-0 lead.
SVC added insurance in the seventh. Abbey Ginter reached on an error and scored Shae Robson and Hannah Pavsek, who reached earlier.
Pavsek led SVC with two hits, while Ludwick contributed a hit and two RBI. Haley Bicko pitched a complete game, tossing a three-hit shutout with one strikeout.
Franciscan 8,
St. Vincent 7
Robson led off the second game with a triple and scored two batters later on Ginter’s RBI single.
Franciscan responded to take a 2-1 lead, but SVC scored five runs in the top of the third. Tobin singled and Pavsek scored on an error to tie the game. Ludwick reached on a fielder’s choice, which scored Robson. Jessica Persin drove in Taylor LaVale and Tobin and Monica Gourley’s infield single plated Ludwick to make it a 6-2 game.
Franciscan scored three runs, making it 6-5, before SVC scored again. LaVale registered a RBI single, which scored Robson to increase the Bearcats’ lead, 7-5. Franciscan scored in the fourth and plated the eventual winning runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Robson led the Bearcats with three hits. Tobin, Ginter, Jess Persin, Gourley and Pavsek all contributed two hits. Gourley suffered the loss in the circle.
SVC will host Chatham in a doubleheader, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s Soccer
Geneva defeated the St. Vincent College men’s soccer team, 2-0, during a home Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
In the first half, Geneva (5-0, 5-0) outshot SVC (3-2, 3-3) by a 21-7 margin. Geneva scored twice in the first 26 minutes. The Golden Tornadoes made two saves and had six corners, while the Bearcats had nine saves and three corners. Shane Piper stopped three shots late in the second half.
SVC will visit Waynesburg, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s Soccer
The St. Vincent College women’s soccer team edged out Geneva, 2-1, in a home Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
Geneva (1-3, 1-3) opened the scoring with a goal by Erin Houser at the 15-minute mark. SVC (2-2-1, 2-2-1) responded 15 minutes later with a goal by Tanisha Grewal off a Hannah Irvine corner kick.
Irvine scored the eventual game-winner at the two-minute mark of the second half from Grewal.
Grewal and Irvine both finished with a goal and an assist. Abigail Johnson stopped two shots for the win in goal.
SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday at Waynesburg.
