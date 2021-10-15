Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team swept Franciscan University during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match at the Robert S. Carey Center.
The Bearcats (4-7, 7-11) won a pair of tight opening sets, 25-22 and 25-23 before pulling away with a decisive 25-10 victory for the win in straight games.
The Bearcat boasted a balanced offensive effort, with five different players tallying at least four kills. Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine led the way with nine, while Becca Miller added eight, Luciana Polk seven and Vivian Poach six.
Lindsey Kocjancic tallied a team-high four blocks, while Miller and Caitlyn Figuly added three apiece, while four different players reached double figures in digs. Madie Marsico paced the SVC defenders with 20 digs, with Polk adding 11, Augustine 13 and Olivia Persin 11.
Augustine and Persin each tallied double-doubles in the win, with the former adding 15 assists and the latter 10. Nikki Friendshuh served three of the Bearcats’ seven aces.
SVC is back in action 1 p.m. Saturday at Geneva for a PAC contest.
Men’s Golf
The St. Vincent College men’s golf team concluded the 2021 fall Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s golf championship on Thursday in seventh place.
After concluding Wednesday’s first round with a four-man team score of 338, the Bearcats totaled 344 on day two to close the fall event with a two-day score of 682, three strokes behind sixth-place Geneva.
Brevin Urso concluded the two-day event in 21st place, following up his opening round of 78 with an 89 on day two to close with a 36-hole total of 167.
Teammate Anthony Rendulich finished one shot and one place behind Urso on the leaderboard, closing with an 86 to turn in a two-round total of 168.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Colten McCutcheon had the Bearcats’ best second round performance, shooting an 83 on the heels of Wednesday’s 88 to close at 171 for the tournament, good for a tie for 24th place.
Zachary Summers rounded out the scoring four for SVC, closing with a round of 87 to total 177 for the two-day event. Alex Jones turned in rounds of 93 and 88 to close the event with a 36-hole total of 181.
After Thursday’s final round, the final 18 holes of the men’s PAC Championship will be contested on Saturday, April 23, at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia. The combined 54-hole team totals from the fall and spring championship events will determine the PAC team champions, All-PAC teams, PAC Player of the Year and PAC Newcomer of the Year.
Women’s Golf
The St. Vincent College women’s golf team placed sixth in the first leg of the 2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship.
After concluding Wednesday’s first round with a four-player team score of 439, the Bearcats improved by 16 strokes on day two to total 423 for a 36-hole team score of 862.
With a round of 87, SVC rookie Caroline Konieczny posted the seventh-lowest score of the second round. With her first round score of 95, Konieczny’s 36-hole total of 182 is good for 11th place in the 39-player field.
Alyson Frank followed up her opening round of 103 with a second round 113 to total 216 and sit in 26th place, while Sophia Dobransky finished with rounds of 112 and 114 to sit in 32nd place with a total of 226.
Tori Shilts posted the largest one-day improvement in the field, taking 20 strokes off of her opening round to shoot 109 on day two, good for 33rd.
After Thursday’s final round, the final 18 holes of the women’s PAC Championship will be contested on Monday, April 25, at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon. The combined 54-hole team totals from the fall and spring championship events will determine the PAC team champions, All-PAC teams, PAC Player of the Year and PAC Newcomer of the Year.
