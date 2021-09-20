Women’s Soccer
Behind multi-point performances from the forward tandem of Hannah Irvine and Tanisha Grewal, the St. Vincent College women’s soccer team shut out visiting La Roche 3-0 in non-conference action at home.
The Bearcats scored two goals in the opening five minutes of regulation and out-shot the visitors 25-3. Rookie goalkeeper Madison Arnold was forced to make just one save to earn her first career shutout, as SVC picked up its first home win of the year and improved to 2-4 overall.
St. Vincent wasted little time in taking the lead when Irvine one-touched home a pass from Grewal on the doorstep for her first goal of the season to make it 1-0 at the 1:08 mark.
The Bearcats added onto the lead a little more than three minutes later on their first corner kick of the afternoon. Irvine took the corner, and lofted it perfectly into the box. A leaping Grewal headed it into the back of the cage to give SVC a two-goal lead at the 4:29 mark.
La Roche had an opportunity to cut into the lead in the seventh minute, but a breakaway attempt went wide. The Bearcats then regained control for the remainder of the half. They outshot the Red Hawks 13-0 during the final 35 minutes of the half, but were unable to add a third goal before the intermission.
In the first half, St. Vincent held a 16-2 margin in shots and took six of the half’s seven corner kicks.
St. Vincent continued to control possession throughout the early stages of the second frame, taking four shots over the first 11 minutes, but were kept at bay. In the 63rd minute, La Roche had its best scoring chance of the afternoon when a blast from 15 yards was heading toward the cage, but saved by the Bearcats’ Morgan Klingeman to preserve the clean sheet.
The Bearcats then closed out the game’s scoring with just over 16 minutes left in regulation when Grewal sent home a shot from 10 yards out off of a quick pass from Kylie Albertson to make it 3-0.
Seven different St. Vincent players accounted for the team’s 25 shots, led by 10 from Grewal, five from Jenna Phillips and three from Irvine.
The Bearcats are back in action, 7 p.m. Wednesday against Muskingum.
Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team opened PAC play by splitting a tri-match with a win against Bethany and a loss versus host Grove City. SVC is now 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play
During the first match, SVC rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take the final three sets against Bethany. Scores were 20-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 28-26.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine led the Bearcats with a triple-double, adding 13 kills, 18 assists and 13 digs. Kaelyn Staples and Becca Miller both had double-digit kills with 12 and 11, respectively, while Luciana Polk turned in a career-high 29 digs to go with nine kills. Polk was one of two Bearcats to eclipse 20 digs, as Madie Marsico also totaled 21. Lindsey Kocjancic and Caitlyn Figuly shared the team lead with four blocks each.
In the second match, Polk led the Bearcats with nine kills and 21 digs, while Augustine provided eight kills. Figuly had three blocks, Marsico posted 13 digs and Stacie Ramos two aces. Scores were 25-15, 27-25 and 25-17 in favor of Grove City.
St. Vincent will play four matches in five days, beginning with a contest 7 p.m. Tuesday against Franciscan.
Men’s soccer
Host Hood College scored three unanswered goals in the second half to rally past the St. Vincent College men’s soccer team, 3-1.
SVC freshman Giuseppe Loiacono scored his first career goal nine minutes into the game from a Cory Northrup assist. Taj Weems tied it in the 48th minute for Hood, while Christian Urbina provided the eventual game-winner in the 65th minute. Jaylen Poisal added a late insurance goal with 1:02 remaining.
SVC returns to action, 4 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against McDaniel College.
Women’s Golf
Two members of the St. Vincent College women’s golf team took part in the Thiel College Invitational at the Par-70 Avalon Golf and Country Club at Buhl Park.
Sophomore Alyson Frank led the way for St. Vincent, turning in her second top-20 finish in as many weeks, as she placed 19th with a round of 99.
Also competing for St. Vincent was Sophia Dobransky, as the freshman carded a 124 in her first career competitive collegiate round.
The Bearcats will compete in their annual home invitational, set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Latrobe Country Club.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College women’s tennis team fell to 1-3 (0-2 PAC) when it dropped its second straight 8-1 decision, this time to Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Westminster.
Angela Popovich was the lone win for the Bearcats at second singles, 6-1, 7-5. The win marks the end of a perfect week in singles for Popovich, having won in straight sets against PSU-Altoona and Franciscan prior to this match.
The Bearcats are back in action, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Washington & Jefferson.
Women’s cross country
Former Greater Latrobe standout Sydney Green helped the St. Vincent College women’s cross-country team win its home invitational. The Bearcats had three runners place in the top five of the 32-runner field, paced by Green, who t urned in a winning time of 20:35.72.
Green was followed closely behind by classmate Laura Aston, who took second in 21:11.44, while sophomore Lauren Brennan finished fourth overall, stopping the clock in 21:28.75.
Three more Bearcats finished in the top-10. Senior Alissa Beam placed seventh in 22:50.31, sophomore Joy Pontzer eighth in 22:55.53 and senior Jessica Gibson ninth in 23:09.83.
The SVC women are back in action, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lock Haven.
Men’s cross country
The SVC men’s cross-country team boasted four of the race’s top-10 finishers to place second in a six-team field during the St. Vincent Invitational.
Junior Jeremy Capella led the way for the Bearcats, covering the course in 27:57.79 to place sixth. He was one spot ahead of classmate Joey Bujdos, who posted a time of 28:35.52.
Rookie Aiden Jackson turned in a time of 28:59.32, sophomore Jacob Rzempoluch in 29:07.09 and freshman Jeffrey Raynor in 29:12.90 to place ninth, 10th and 12th, respectively.
Four more SVC runners placed in the top-20, with freshman Ethan Wymer taking 14th (29:42.03), sophomore Tim Patterson 15th (29:53.50), freshman Braden Ranking 16th (30:07.39) and freshman Joey Jafarace 18th (30:09.81).
The Bearcats are back in action Friday at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University.
