Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team suffered its first defeat of the 2021 season, falling 3-0 to Hiram College on the final day of the 2021 Bearcat Challenge in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17. A day earlier, SVC swept Pitt-Greensburg and the Bearcats edged out Pitt-Bradford, 3-2.
The Bearcat offense was paced by Luciana Polk, who tallied six kills, while Caitlyn Figuly and Kaelyn Staples added 5 putaways apiece. Polk also added two aces, while three Bearcats reached double figures in digs, including Madie Marsico (16), Polk (12) and Olivia Persin (12). Figuly, Stacie Ramos and Miranda Guthrie all totaled two blocks.
SVC is back in action 7 p.m. Wednesday against Penn State-Altoona at the Robert S. Carey Center.
Men’s Soccer
Alfred State scored with just four minutes remaining in regulation to hand the Bearcat men’s soccer team a tough 2-1 loss in its 2021 season-opener.
After Bearcat rookie Caedon Seeger tied the game at 1-1 in the 81st minute, the Pioneers’ Jackson Powers answered with the eventual game-winner just three minutes later. Andres Mateos Carrion assisted on Seeger’s goal.
Alfred State jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on a goal by Mike Bupp, assisted by Powers, 4:45 into the game. SVC keeper Zachary Gibbons stopped three shots in the first half and five total.
SVC is back in action 4 p.m. Wednesday, hosting Pitt-Greensburg.
Women’s Soccer
Host Alfred State scored the go-ahead goal with just 12 minutes left in regulation to send the St. Vincent women’s soccer team to a 2-1 defeat in its 2021 season-opener.
St. Vincent sophomore Tanisha Grewal scored the Bearcats’ first goal of the season just six minutes into play, but despite out-shooting the Pioneers 13-12 and owning an 8-6 margin in corner kicks, the Bearcats were unable to add onto the early lead.
Megan Fisher answered Grewal’s strike in the 10th minute and SVC owned possession for the majority of the half. The Pioneers pulled ahead on Fisher’s second goal, scored in the 78th minute.
SVC is back in action 4 p.m. today at home against Pitt-Greensburg.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent women’s tennis team dropped a 9-0 non-conference decision to Division-II Seton Hill University in its 2021-22 season opener.
The Bearcats dropped all three doubles matches against a tough, veteran-laden Griffins squad, before falling in straight sets in the six singles events.
SVC is back in action 11:30 a.m. Sunday against Mount Aloysius at home.
Cross-Country
The SVC men’s cross-country team placed second, while the women captured third at the Westminster College Fisher Invitational.
Each of the Bearcats’ top five runners placed in the top 14 of the 85-runner field, with SVC posting a team score of 39, just behind rival Franciscan University’s 28 points.
The duo of Tim Patterson and John Hurley led the way for SVC, with Patterson covering the 5-kilometer course in 15:39 to place second overall, and Hurley placing third in 15:46. Joey Bujdos was a third Bearcat to place in the top-10, turning in a time of 16:16 to take seventh overall.
The Bearcats’ top five was rounded out by Aiden Jackson, who placed 13th in 16:52, two seconds and one place ahead of teammate Joey Jafarace.
Jeremy Capella and Ethan Wymer placed 16th and 17th, with times of 16:55 and 16:56, respectively, while John Syms’ 22nd-place effort (17:04), Braden Rankin’s 24th-place finish (17:14) and Jacob Rzempoluch’s 25th-place time (17:16) put 10 SVC runners among the field’s top 25.
Laura Aston placed second overall for the SVC women in the 66-runner field, and first among Division III runners, with a time of 19:29 in the 5-kilometer race. It marked the veteran’s highest career individual finish.
She was one of three Bearcat runners to place in the top 15, with Sydney Green taking sixth overall (and third among D-III competitors) with a time of 19:51, and Lauren Brennan placing 15th in 20:52. Rounding out SVC’s top five, Alissa Beam traversed the course in 21:16 to place 23rd and Joy Pontzer finished 31st in 21:53.
SVC is back in action on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the St. Vincent College Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.