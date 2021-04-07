Softball
The St. Vincent College women’s softball team split a doubleheader against Grove City. The Bearcats lost the first game, 4-2, and won the second one, 7-6, in nine innings.
Grove City 4,
St. Vincent 2
Grove City took a 4-0 lead through six innings before the Bearcats started their rally. Jessica Persin led off the inning with a double, while Abbey Ginter followed with a RBI double to put the Bearcats on the board.
Ginter advanced to third on a single by Kelsey Tobin, as the Bearcats had runners on first and third with one out, but the rally ended on a double play. Monica Gourley reached on an error and advanced to second in the seventh. Shae Robson singled through the right side, scoring Gourley to set the final.
Robson had two hits and a RBI to lead the way. Hailey Bicko took the loss, going seven innings and allowing four runs, three earned, in addition to five hits with two strikeouts.
St. Vincent 7,
Grove City 6
St. Vincent fell behind early, but scored three runs to jump in front. Hannah Pavsek singled, advanced to third on a bunt and scored on an error. Ginter doubled and two runners crossed following Alexandra Dillner’s triple, giving SVC a 3-1 lead.
Grove City scored a run, but SVC jumped in front, 6-4. Tobin singled, Ginter doubled and Mallory Halleck tied the game with a RBI single. Persin reached on an error, which scored Ginter and advanced Mackenzie Larimer to third. Gourley then reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Larimer to give SVC a two-run lead.
Grove City forced extra innings with two runs in the seventh and the Bearcats won it in the ninth. Persin led off with a double and advanced to third on a fly ball. Gourley won the game on a ground ball, which plated Persin.
Dillner singled three times and drove in two runs offensively. Tobin, Ginter, Persin and Pavsek also added two hits. Riley Assalone picked up the win for SVC.
SVC (1-1, 7-8-1) will travel to Franciscan, 3:30 p.m. today.
Women’s Volleyball
The St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team suffered a 3-2 defeat against Franciscan in the final Presidents’ Athletic Conference match of the season.
St. Vincent (2-7, 2-7) won the first two games, 25-18 and 25-19 before Franciscan (3-6, 3-7) captured the final three, 25-22, 25-23 and 15-11 to take the match.
Madison Reeping led the Bearcat attack with 12 kills and Becca Miller added seven. Madie Marsico tallied 25 digs and Luciana Polk notched 12 digs.
Men’s Golf
The St. Vincent College men’s golf team hosted five Presidents’ Athletic Conference teams for its annual SVC Invitational at Latrobe Country Club. The Bearcats finished third with a 334.
SVC freshman Brevin Urso carded an 80 and tied for seventh. Brandon Silvis ended second on the team with an 83, while Ryan Owrey shot an 85, followed by J.P. Duffy and former Greater Latrobe standout Colten McCutcheon.
Westminster’s Jonny Stuckert won the individual championship with a one-under 71. Westminster also won the team title with a 307, followed by Washington & Jefferson at 315. Thiel, Grove City and Waynesburg also competed in the event.
SVC will compete in the Grove City Invitational on Thursday at Grove City Country Club.
Men’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College men’s tennis team suffered a 9-0 defeat against Grove City in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match.
Freshman David Lynn had the closest matchup of the day, a 7-5, 6-3 defeat at first singles.
SVC (2-1, 2-1) is back in action, 5 p.m. Friday against Franciscan.
Women’s Tennis
The St. Vincent College women’s tennis team fell, 9-0, against Grove City in Presidents Athletic Conference play.
The senior pairing of Hannah Schilpp and Maria Hoh, fell 8-3.
SVC (1-2, 1-2) is back in action, 5 p.m. today during a home match against Franciscan.
Women’s Lacrosse
The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team routed Waynesburg, 21-5, at home in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
SVC (1-0, 4-2) struck 18 seconds into the game when Joey Smith scored. Cat Votovich, Lucy Volna and Claire Carter followed with goals, as Smith assisted on two of the tallies.
Following a Waynesburg tally, SVC scored seven of the next eight goals, as Hannah Marie-Starner, Bridget Doyle and Margaret Edwards found the back of the net. SVC led 14-3 at halftime.
SVC outscored Waynesburg 7-2 in the second half to win by the 16-goal margin. The Bearcats outshot Waynesburg 35-15.
Smith scored three goals and seven points, while Volna, Carter and Edwards also scored three times.
SVC will visit Franciscan, 4 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.