Baseball
The St. Vincent College baseball team rallied from a seven-run deficit for a win in the opening game of a home Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader against Thiel College, before the Tomcats prevented a four-game SVC weekend sweep with a win in the nightcap.
The Bearcats are now 9-5 in conference play and 10-8 overall, while Thiel is 4-11 in conference and 6-12 overall. SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Friday against Geneva at home.
St. Vincent 9,
Thiel 8
SVC spotted Thiel a 7-0 lead in the fifth inning, but rallied with nine runs in three innings for the come-from-behind victory.
Matt Evans led the Bearcats’ offensive attack, going 2-for-5 with three RBI, including the eventual game-winner. He also earned his third save of the year, pitching two-and-two-thirds innings without allowing a run to close out the victory.
Evans was one of five SVC players to record multi-hit games, a Jordan Sabol, Julian Santana, Jayke Saiani and Joe Rudzinski all tallied two hits. Sabol, Santana and Evans also scored two runs apiece, while Saiani and T.J. Dailey each drove in two RBI.
Thiel led 7-0 before SVC responded in a big way. Evans scored Rudzinski with a bases-loaded single, while Dailey took a pitch off the shoulder to plate Sabol. A ground ball from Jimmy Malone brought home Santana to make it a 7-4 game. Saiani won a lengthy at bat and lined a single to center, plating Evans and Dailey, as SVC trailed, 7-5.
The Bearcats went back to work in the sixth. With one out, Tim Beimel tripled and later scored on a sacrifice fly. Sabol and Santana followed with back-to-back singles and both scored on an Evans double. Dailey followed with a single to give SVC a 9-7 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Thiel had runners at second and third with two outs. A single plated the lead runner, but Dailey’s throw cut down the second runner – and would-be tying run – at the plate to end the inning. Evans kept Thiel off the board the rest of the way, forcing a double play and tying the Tomcats’ tying run on second in the ninth with a game-ending ground out.
Tyler Chrise threw two-and-two thirds innings, allowing two runs, one earned, with three strikeouts to earn the win. Evans picked up his team-leading third save of the year.
Thiel 13,
St. Vincent 7
SVC loaded the bases in the bottom of the first of the nightcap following walks to Santana, Zach Barberich and Brady Duricko. Santana scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch before Nate Roebuck singled to plate Barberich.
Thiel responded, sending 11 to the plate and scoring seven runs on six hits for a 7-2 lead.
Beimel led off the second for SVC with a walk and later scored on Steve Manon’s sacrifice fly. Ben Menarchek singled in the fourth, advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a Johnny Daggs single.
Thiel took a 10-4 lead in the sixth, but the Bearcats scored two more in the bottom of the inning. Menarchek walked and Manon singled, before two wild pitches brought both home, making it a 10-6 game.
Thiel closed it out with a three-run seventh, using four hits and an error to take a 13-6 advantage. SVC closed the scoring with a Santana ground out that scored Zach Lockwich.
Three Bearcats tallied multi-hit games, as Menarchek, Daggs and Manon each finished with two hits. Santana reached safely five times with a single and four walks, while Menarchek walked twice, added two hits and scored two runs.
Aaron Stephen suffered the loss, working one-and-two-thirds innings. Colin Parks, Saiani and Justin Wright also pitched for SVC.
SVC swept Thiel in Greenville on Saturday.
The Bearcats trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning during the first game of the series, but scored the final two runs to complete the comeback for a 5-4 win.
Zack VonStein went a perfect 3-for-3,including a seventh-inning single that led to the eventual game-winning run. Evans drove in two RBI and threw two-and-a-third scoreless innings of relief to earn his fourth win of the season, tied for tops in the PAC.
VonStein singled and pinch runner Alex Legge took second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Sabol singled home Legge, giving SVC the win.
In the second game on Saturday, SVC scored 13 runs in the first three innings for an eventual 15-6 victory.
Evans and Dailey led the attack, both with four hits. Evans drove in three runs and scored three times, while Dailey had four RBI and finished a double shy of the cycle. Sabol also added two hits with three runs scored, as all nine SVC starters reached safely with eight different Bearcats putting up at least one hit and one run.
Bash was the winning pitcher, giving up just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings to improve to 3-0 this season.
Men’s soccer
Waynesburg scored a late goal to defeat the St. Vincent College men’s soccer team, 2-1, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
Waynesburg (2-3-1, 2-3-1) scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 and held a 1-0 lead against SVC (3-3, 3-4) at the half.
In the second half, Cory Northrup scored from Roberto Fulweiler to tie the game. But Waynesburg’s Samuel Hawkins scored the eventual game-winning goal with 16 seconds to play in the game.
Zachary Gibbons made five saves in the loss, playing the entire second half. Shane Piper started in goal and made three saves in 45 minutes.
SVC is back in action, 3 p.m. Tuesday against Westminster.
Women’s Soccer
Waynesburg defeated the SVC women’s soccer team, 2-1, in a Presidents Athletic Conference matchup.
SVC fell to 2-3-1 overall and in conference play, while Waynesburg improved to 2-4 overall and in the PAC.
Waynesburg opened the scoring in the first minute of the second half, and SVC responded five minutes later with a goal by Tanisha Grewal. Waynesburg scored the winning goal at the 70-minute mark.
Grewal scored, while Hannah Irvine and Lauren May each tallied two shots. Abigail Johnson stopped eight shots in goal. Jill Moyer and Kylie Talbert both scored for Waynesburg.
SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Track
The St. Vincent College men’s track and field team placed fifth, while the women took ninth at the Thiel College Invitational.
Former Derry Area standout Zach Baum placed third in the high jump (1.78 meters) and fifth in the javelin (50.54 meters), while Auggie Frohnen took seventh in the shot at 12.72 meters.
John Hurley won the 1500 (4:06.91), while Frankie King took the 800 at 1:59.23. Tyler Laughery placed second in the 800 (1:59.35), while Saige Vipond took sixth and former Greater Latrobe standout Collin Wilson seventh.
SVC took six of seven spots in the 500 led by Tim Patterson, who won the race in 15:43.68. Darius Hinton and Jeremy Capella placed second and third, respectively, while Justin Densmore took fifth. Steve Patterson came in sixth and Jacob Rzempoluch seventh.
The team of Laughery, Vipod, King and Wilson took third in the 1600 relay.
On the women’s side, Alissa Beam placed second in the 3000 Steeplechase with a 13:07.39.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Sydney Green took second in the 800 at 2:20.65, just nine-tenths of a second behind the top spot. Laura Aston placed fifth in the 5000 with a 19:58.15.
SVC travels to Grove City on Saturday.
Men’s Golf
The St. Vincent College men’s golf team competed in the Grove City Invitational at Grove City Country Club. The Bearcats placed fourth with a 333.
J.P. Duffy paced St. Vincent with a 78, which tied for sixth. Ryan Owrey followed with an 81, while Brevin Urso and Ligonier Valley standout Brandon Silvis carded an 86 and 88, respectively. Brendan Thiele shot a 99.
Westminster won the event with a 306. Washington & Jefferson, Grove City and Thiel rounded out the top five.
SVC will compete in the Washington & Jefferson Invitational today at Southpointe Golf Course.
Women’s Golf
The St. Vincent College women’s golf team placed fifth at the Grove City Invitational with a 428.
Sydney Ball led SVC with a 91, while Alyson Frank, Mount Pleasant Area’s Emily Kraisinger and Tori Shilts also competed for the Bearcats.
Westminster won the event with a 345. Geneva, Thiel and Grove City followed.
SVC will compete in the Washington & Jefferson Invitational today at Southpointe Golf Course.
Men’s Tennis
Westminster edged out the St. Vincent College men’s tennis team on Sunday.
David Lynn and Mauricio Sanchez earned a win at first doubles for SVC, while both also earned singles victories. Josh Boland also won at No. 4 singles for the other SVC win.
On Saturday, SVC defeated Franciscan, 5-4, for the first win in program history against Franciscan.
Lynn and Sanchez teamed for an 8-1 win at first doubles, while Evan Ray and Aaron Kuhn also scored an 8-4 win at third doubles. Boland picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win at fourth singles, while Lynn and Sanchez also picked up singles victories to clinch the win.
