Women’s Volleyball
Five St. Vincent College women’s volleyball players, including two locally, were recognized as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference released its All-Conference Teams.
Senior Madison Reeping was named All-PAC Second Team. She led the Bearcats with 86 kills and 11 solo blocks.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine, in addition to Madie Marsico and Luciana Polk were picked as All-PAC Honorable Mentions. Augustine, a sophomore, led SVC with 130 assists, in addition to 82 digs, defensively. Polk was tied for second with 66 kills and led SVC with 17 aces.
Senior Danielle Zemba, a Derry Area graduate, represented SVC on the PAC Sportsmanship Team. She averaged 1.79 points per set.
Men’s soccer
The St. Vincent College men’s soccer team secured a Presidents’ Athletic Conference win, 2-1, against Thiel.
Thiel (0-9, 0-9) picked up its lone goal at the 23-minute mark by Evan Young. SVC (4-3, 4-4) was awarded a penalty kick 20 minutes later, which was converted by Brandon Lowe.
Ryan O’Leary netted the game-winner in the 68th minute from Cory Northrup and Frank Singer.
Shane Piper made five saves in the victory, playing all 90 minutes.
SVC completes the regular season during a home game, noon, Saturday against Westminster.
Women’s soccer
The St. Vincent women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against host Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
SVC led Thiel, 21-17, in shots on goal. The Bearcats had six corner kicks to just three for Thiel.
Abigail Johnson stopped 17 shots, including seven on goal for her second shutout.
SVC finishes the season 2-5-2 overall and in conference play.
Women’s lacrosse
The St. Vincent College women’s lacrosse team lost, 13-8, at Chatham in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Rachel Thatcher of SVC (2-3, 5-5) scored the opening goal 54 seconds into the first. Kaylee Bandow picked up an assist.
Chatham, (5-1, 7-2) evened the game at 26:06, but Joey Smith and Lucy Volna answered to give SVC a 3-1 lead. Bridget Doyle scored with eight seconds left in the first half, as SVC trailed by one, 5-4, at halftime.
Volna tied the game 1:54 into the second half, but Chatham scored three times in 1:25 to take an 8-5 lead. Volna and Thatcher scored, making it 8-7 before Chatham responded nine seconds later.
Smith scored her second goal, but Chatham tallied two more times, making it 11-8.
Volna recorded a hat trick, while Smith and Thatcher finished with two goals. Kyra Lipetzky stopped 11 shots.
SVC completes the regular season, 3 p.m. Saturday against Thiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.