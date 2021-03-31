The St. Vincent College baseball team split a doubleheader against Franciscan in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest. The Bearcats dropped a 4-3 decision in the opener before scoring 10 runs in three innings during a 16-14 victory in the nightcap.
Franciscan 4,
St. Vincent 3
Franciscan led 3-0 before SVC started its rally in the sixth inning. Julian Santana and Matt Evans both singled, while T.J. Dailey scored a run with another base knock.
In the top of the seventh, Jimmy Malone led off with a walk and Alex Legge entered as a pinch runner. Legge stole third after a Jordan Sabol single and both later crossed to tie the game. But Franciscan tallied a run on one hit and took advantage of a hit batsman for the win.
Evans and Sabol both had two of the six SVC hits. Justin Wright was saddled with the loss, going two-and-a-third innings and giving up one run with two strikeouts and a walk.
St. Vincent 16,
Franciscan 14
SVC took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, as Evans homered, bringing home Sabol and Santana. Franciscan (8-3, 8-5) tied the game and took a 7-2 lead through two innings.
Johnny Daggs scored Dailey, and Joe Rudzinski walked in another run. Sabol came through with a two-run single to make it a 7-6 game. Franciscan scored twice in the third, added another run in the fourth and three more for a 13-6 lead.
Trailing 13-7, SVC scored four runs in the seventh inning, starting with two following an error from the catcher. Barberich later came through with a two-run double, as SVC trailed, 13-11. Franciscan scored its final run in the eighth, but SVC wasn’t done.
Daggs singled in a run, while Jeremy Kruezweiser’s pinch hit base knock made it 14-13. Sabol’s infield single scored Menarchek, while Sabol and Kruezweiser came around after Santana’s single.
After a leadoff walk, Evans shut down the Barons to secure the win. Evans pitched two innings and allowed two hits with one strikeout.
Offensively, every starter had at least one hit in game two for the Bearcats, who improved to 6-5 in conference play and 7-7 overall.
The teams will conclude the four-game series, 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at St. Vincent College.
