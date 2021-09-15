Football
St. Vincent College graduate student Cam Norris has been named to the D3Football.com Team of the Week following his impressive performance in the Bearcats’ season-opening win at Bluffton.
The Team of the Week is D3football.com’s weekly honor roll, recognizing the top performance at each position from the previous week.
Norris, a linebacker, totaled five solo tackles, including four for loss and two solo sacks, one of which forced a fumble. His performance helped the St. Vincent defense turn in a dominant performance, holding Bluffton to just seven first downs and 174 yards of total offense. The Bearcats also totaled six sacks on the afternoon, tying the team’s single-game record.
Norris’ national recognition comes less than a day after being named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
The Bearcats are back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday against Geneva in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Chuck Noll Field.
Men’s Soccer
Host Penn State-Altoona scored the game-winner with just 3:30 left in the second half to deal the Bearcat men a 2-1 defeat in non-conference men’s soccer action.
All three goals of the game were scored in the final 31 minutes. Penn State-Altoona’s Grady Ballard broke a 1-1 tie with his breakaway goal in the 87th minute. St. Vincent held possession for most of the final three minutes, but the Bearcats were unable to tie the game and were saddled with their fifth straight defeat.
PSU-Altoona’s Brady Musselman deflected a header into the top corner to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Less than 90 seconds after Musselman’s goal, the Bearcats’ Joel Quiroz Mansilla sprung teammate David Rahman on a breakaway, and the sophomore connected for his first goal of the season to tie it at 1-all with 29:01 left in regulation.
The Bearcats kept the pressure up after the tying goal, manufacturing the game’s next five corner kicks and two shots, but couldn’t cash in. With 3:30 left in regulation, a Lion throw-in down the sideline led to a 2-on-1 break, and Ballard scored the game-winner.
Quiroz Mansilla led SVC with four shots, all on goal, while Rahman and Fulweiler had three attempts apiece. Piper went the distance in goal, finishing with six saves.
SVC seeks to snap its losing streak, 4 p.m. Thursday at home against LaRoche.
Women’s Soccer
Host Penn State-Altoona scored the game-winning goal at the 73:17 mark in regulation to defeat the St. Vincent women’s soccer team, 1-0, on Tuesday.
Much of the second half proved to be an evenly played defensive battle, but Penn State-Altoona pulled ahead as Mallorie Smith scored at the 73:17 mark, to make it 1-0. The Bearcats were unable to capitalize on any scoring chances over the final seven minutes of regulation and the Nittany Lions held on for the win.
Kylie Albertson led both sides with four shots, while teammate Brianna Mack and Tanisha Grewal had two attempts apiece. Kendall Castor played the full 90 minutes, saving seven out of eight attempts on net.
Grewal was recently named PAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. She had five goals in her three previous games — six total — including her first career hat trick, but her four-game scoring streak was snapped on Tuesday.
SVC is back in action, 4 p.m. Friday against LaRoche at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.