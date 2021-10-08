Women’s Volleyball
St. Vincent College junior Madie Marsico set a team record with 45 digs, while four of her teammates tallied 11 or more kills, but the Bearcats were unable to come back from an early 2-0 deficit, falling 3-2 to visiting Penn State-Altoona.
The Lions took the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22, before the Bearcats rebounded to take the third and fourth sets, 25-22 and 25-19, respectively. Penn State-Altoona claimed a 15-6 win to thwart the SVC comeback attempt.
Marsico’s 45 digs broke the previous school mark established on Sept. 17, 2014, by Brittany George against Thiel. Marsico and George are now the only two players in team history to eclipse 40 digs in a match.
Along with Marsico’s stellar performance, former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine tallied her second triple-double of the season in the loss, going for 11 kills, 12 digs and 22 assists. She was one of four teammates to reach double figures in the kill column, as Lindsey Kocjancic put down a team-best 12, and Becca Miller and Caitlyn Figuly 11 kills apiece. Figuly also added three blocks, while Olivia Persin dished a team-best 25 assists to go with two service aces.
The Bearcats are back in action, 3 p.m. Saturday at Oberlin College in Ohio.
Women’s Tennis
The SVC women’s tennis team suffered a 5-3 defeat against Grove City.
In doubles play the Bearcats fell behind early, dropping the second and third flights. Maura Skelley and Angela Popovich got SVC on the board with an 8-6 win at the top flight to wrap up doubles action.
Lauren Hartner was a winner in singles for the Bearcats at fifth singles. Hartner dropped her first set 0-6 before storming back to claim the second set with a 6-0 of her own and the third set tiebreaker, 10-4. Popovich was a double winner for St. Vincent, winning her singles match, 6-4, 6-2 in the second position.
SVC (2-4, 3-6) will conclude conference play at Thiel, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s Soccer
Washington & Jefferson scored the only goal of the game at the 10-minute mark, as SVC suffered a 1-0 loss against the Presidents.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Nolan Agostoni had the only goal of the game at the 10:55 mark.
Leo Iacovangelo, Cris White and Cory Northrup each had three shots apiece in the match to top SVC. Zach Gibbons played all 90 minutes in goal for St. Vincent. He made three saves, while allowing the lone goal for W&J.
SVC is back in action, 1 p.m. Saturday at Franciscan.
Women’s Soccer
Host Washington & Jefferson scored the eventual game-winning goal 11 minutes into the second half to hand St. Vincent a 1-0 defeat.
SVC’s second straight loss drops the Bearcats to 1-2 in the PAC and 4-6 overall. W&J is 2-1 in the conference and 5-6 overall.
Tanisha Grewal led all players with three first half shots, while SVC keeper Kendall Castor kept W&J off the board by making two saves.
Katie Hahn scored a breakaway goal in the 54th minute to put Washington & Jefferson ahead for good.
Grewal notched four of SVC’s 14 attempts, while Lucia Johnson and Hannah Irvine totaled three apiece. Castor ended with seven saves.
SVC will travel to face Franciscan, 3 p.m. Saturday.
