20230411-SVCSexton.jpg

Chrystiaan Sexton recorded seven kills for St. Vincent in the home conference win against Wells earlier in the season.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

For the first time in program history, the St. Vincent College men’s volleyball team is preparing for the postseason.

The Bearcats, under second-year head coach Kate McCauley, will open up the 2023 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference playoffs on Tuesday, playing host to Hilbert College at 7 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.

