Thirty-eight Bearcat student-athletes were honored with one of four St. Vincent College Senior Student-Athlete Awards at a luncheon held at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the SVC campus.

Each St. Vincent College varsity head coach nominated senior student-athletes for the four awards – The John Granish Award, The E. Albert DeLuca Award, the William Rafferty Award and the Kristen Zawacki Award. Recipients were determined by a selection committee comprised of the college’s athletic administration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.