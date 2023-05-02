Thirty-eight Bearcat student-athletes were honored with one of four St. Vincent College Senior Student-Athlete Awards at a luncheon held at the Fred M. Rogers Center on the SVC campus.
Each St. Vincent College varsity head coach nominated senior student-athletes for the four awards – The John Granish Award, The E. Albert DeLuca Award, the William Rafferty Award and the Kristen Zawacki Award. Recipients were determined by a selection committee comprised of the college’s athletic administration.
Named in honor of the late St. Vincent College men’s soccer coach, the John Granish Award was established in 1985 and recognizes four-year student-athletes in good academic standing who have made the most of their abilities through hard work, dedication, and determination throughout their four years at St. Vincent.
Kaylee Bandow – women’s lacrosse
Anna Betz – women’s basketball
Jordan Billet – men’s lacrosse
Sam Butler – men’s tennis
Joshua Canty – men’s soccer/volleyball
Jeremy Capella – men’s track and field/cross country
Andrew Coholich – men’s lacrosse
Sean Knipp – men’s soccer
Katie Kozy – women’s swimming
Cara Luallen – women’s swimming
Desonio Powell – football
Jacob Visalli – men’s lacrosse
THE WILLIAM RAFFERTY AWARD
Named in honor of the late William Rafferty, alumnus and professor and coach, the Rafferty Award was established in 1976 to recognize outstanding student-athletes in their last year of study who have achieved excellence in the classroom.
Lauren Connors – women’s swimming
Auggie Frohnen – men’s track and field
Lindsey Kocjancic – women’s volleyball
Ella Marconi – women’s basketball
Madie Marsico – women’s volleyball
Colten McCutcheon – men’s golf
Jessica Persin – women’s soccer/lacrosse
Awarded in memory of the late Al DeLuca, St. Vincent College educator and the winningest football coach in program history, the DeLuca Award recognizes student-athletes in their last year of study who are in good academic standing and have displayed responsible and dependable leadership over their four-year careers.
Carly Augustine – women’s volleyball
Sara Basala – women’s swimming/lacrosse
Dwight Collins Jr. – football
Caleb Hawkins – men’s lacrosse
Brody McMahon – men’s lacrosse
Kris Smith – men’s swimming
Erica Steele – women’s swimming
Madison Weber – women’s basketball
Established in 2011 in memory of longtime associate athletic director and hall of fame women’s basketball coach Kristen Zawacki, this award recognizes excellent student-athletes in their final year of study at St. Vincent who have demonstrated service to the St. Vincent community over their four-year careers.
Angela Popovich – women’s tennis
Georgie Volna – women’s lacrosse.
