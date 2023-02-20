The St. Vincent Bearcats completed the 10-game sweep in the second round of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament held at Classic Lanes in Buffalo, New York. With a conference record of 19-1, SVC has earned the No. 1 seed in the AMCC Championships next month in Pittsburgh.
DAY TWO
The team opened the day slowly, shooting 836 in the five-game Baker team set against Pitt-Greensburg. It was the Bearcats’ lowest score in the two-day event, but the team outscored the Bobcats by 150 to earn the win.
St. Vincent bounced right back in the second match, posting scores of 170, 178, 191, 189 and 202 against Hilbert College, winning 930-739. It was the team’s highest score for the weekend at that point, but was then eclipsed in the next round, as SVC defeated Mount Aloysius, 947-626. The Bearcats had their highest game of the weekend, 243, in the final game of the set.
In round four, the Bearcats managed to improve again, outscoring New Jersey City University by a score of 950-868. The team posted scores of 170, 197, 184, 213 and 186.
The weekend concluded with a matchup against Penn State-Altoona, and SVC completed the two-day, 10-game sweep with an 888-664 win.
For the day, St. Vincent averaged 182.0, and completed the tournament with an average of 181.4, tops among the 11-team field.
Individually on Sunday, Abby Justice led the way with an average of 196.9, followed on the scoresheet by Monique Koehler (194.6), Mercedes Belch (182.6) and Jackie Koehler (182.1).
St. Vincent is now 45-5 on the season, and will be off until the Intercollegiate Team Championships on March 11-12, the post-season for the United States Bowling Congress. This Wednesday, (February 22) will be the selection show, where SVC will find out where they will go for the event.
DAY ONE
The format for the day was a series of five Baker team games, with total pins in the five game set determining the winner. The Bearcats had to face the hosts, Medaille, in the opening match. Medaille entered the week ranked No. 5 in the nation in the NCAA Division II-III poll, with the Bearcats at No.13.
St. Vincent got off to a strong start, posting a 200-161 win in the first game. Medaille bounced right back, taking a 40-pin lead halfway through the second game, but the Bearcats fought back to only lose the game by four pins, 189-185, retaining a 35-pin lead for the series. In game three, St. Vincent extended its lead to 51 pins, with a 181-165 victory. However, Medaille fought right back, posting a 215 game, outscoring SVC by 51 pins (164).
With the match tied, it all came down to the deciding fifth game, and SVC pulled away to a 185-147 win, to secure the match victory by a score of 915-877.
In the second match of the day, SVC faced Penn State-Behrend and fell behind by 9 pins after the first game, 160-151. The Bearcats struggled again in game two, shooting only a 158, but grabbed a 7-pin lead in total pins. From there, the Bearcats finished strong, with games of 191, 195 and 230, winning the match by a score of 925-740.
Matches three and four also went to the Bearcats, 911-637 over La Roche, and 901-625 over William Smith College. SVC ended the day with an 867-708 win over Pitt-Bradford, a team that had entered the match with a 4-0 record on the day.
As a team, the Bearcats averaged 180.7 for the day. Jackie Koehler led the way, averaging 192.3. Kaitlyn Morrison finished at 186.6, followed by Olivia Emmonds (183.6) and Monique Koehler (174.7)
