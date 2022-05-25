St. Vincent College has announced the hiring of Dominick Nania as head coach of its newly relaunched men’s wrestling team.
A native of Hempfield Township, Nania arrives at St. Vincent with more than six years of wrestling coaching experience at both the collegiate and high school levels, having most recently served as an assistant coach for three seasons at Seton Hill University.
“Accepting the head coaching position at St. Vincent College has been a dream come true for my family and me,” said Nania. “Everyone I have met throughout the interview process has been so welcoming and a pleasure to be around.
“Being able to start a new program as a student-athlete in college,” he continued, “and now coach at an amazing institution bringing back wrestling after almost five decades is something that means so much to me. This opportunity is so unique, as the President’s Office, the Athletic Department and myself are all on the same page. I think that is extremely rare and something that will make this program very successful in the classroom, on the mat and in the community.”
“It is a pleasure to welcome Coach Nania and his family to our St. Vincent College community,” said Dr. Jeff Mallory, SVC executive vice president and chief operating officer. “He is truly an outstanding addition to the St. Vincent Athletic Department, and his alignment to the department is an outstanding fit. It is clear that he will have a tremendous impact on the student-athletes that he and his staff will serve, and he will represent the College community well as the leader of the men’s wrestling program. We look forward to supporting Coach Nania as we continue to pursue excellence in all we do at St. Vincent College.”
During his time on the staff at Seton Hill, the Griffins produced three NCAA Division II National Championship qualifiers. The Griffins went 16-12 in dual matches over the span, while tying for second place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and placing fourth at the NCAA Super Regionals in 2020.
Before joining the Seton Hill staff, Nania served as an assistant coach under St. Vincent College alum and Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame inductee Vince DeAugustine for three seasons at perennial high school powers Hempfield and Norwin.
Nania is no stranger to a start-up program, as he was Wheeling Jesuit University’s first-ever wrestling commit. Under head coach Sean Doyle, he enjoyed a standout four-year career for the Cardinals, serving as a three-year team captain and compiling 98 career victories. He was a two-time NCAA Division II National Championship qualifier and currently holds the program’s records for wins, pins (42) and technical falls (17). From the inception of the program to Nania’s senior season, he competed for a National Duals Championship in 2017, falling to Division II power St. Cloud State in the finals.
He graduated from Wheeling Jesuit with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, before earning a master’s in educational administration at Duquesne University. While coaching at Seton Hill, Nania worked as a third-grade teacher at the Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny Charter School in McKeesport.
He and his wife, Brooke, are the proud parents of daughter Gemma. They reside in Greensburg. Outside of wrestling, the Nania family enjoys outdoor activities, including golfing, kayaking and traveling.
St. Vincent College announced the addition of men’s wrestling as its 24th varsity athletic program in March. The college had previously sponsored wrestling at the NAIA level from 1963-74, and then as a club sport for some years after.
The Bearcats will be one of four wrestling teams in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference and will begin competition in fall 2023.
