The No. 1-seeded Bardine’s and the No. 5 St. Joe’s battled in the first game of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League semifinals Monday.
The Meats enjoyed a lead for a decent portion of the game, but the Owls rallied in the top-of-the-seventh inning to upend Bardine’s 6-4 and take game one of the best-of-three series.
“We didn’t play well; we made a lot of mistakes in the outfield and behind the plate,” St. Joe’s manager Ray Levay Jr. said. “We were making mental mistakes, but they battled. The kids have been showing fight like that all season and to come back like that… I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to battle hard like that.”
The Owls struck first scoring a run in the first half-inning of play when Chad Jones hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed St. Joe’s first run to plate, making it a 1-0 game.
Bardine’s battled back in the back-half of the inning. With Ahmad Ward on third base, Ryan Baughman hit a sac fly, Ward tagged and crossed home plate knotting the game at 1-1. Next, Joe Razza singled to score Andrew Hantz and give Bardine’s a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the third, the Owls would tie the game at 2-all. Eli Boring hit a double to deep right field to get on base. After Dom Rosensteel got on base, Jones singled to drive in Boring.
And again, the Meats answered the Owls’ run in the bottom of the inning, when Baughman took the ball deep to right field. The Owls’ right fielder looked to have the ball, but it popped out his glove, allowing Hantz to plate and giving Bardine’s the lead at 3-2.
Bardine’s added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth. Leland Wiedeburg hit a bloop infield single that drove in one run to extend the Meats’ lead to 4-2.
The bats came alive in the top of the seventh for St. Joe’s. With a Cooper Outly walk, Josh Short hit a single to get on base. Joey Bonomo followed with a single to deep centerfield, allowing Outly to score and cutting the lead to 4-3.
St. Joe’s baserunners advanced a base each on a wild pitch. With a walk of Hantz, the bases were loaded for the Owls with one out.
Rosensteel ripped a single down the middle of the field, scoring Short to tie the game at 4-all.
The Owls would take the lead on the next at-bat, when Jones hit a single that plated Bonomo giving St. Joe’s the edge at 5-4.
Hantz added another insurance run for the Owls when he stole home on a wild pitch.
Unlike earlier innings, Bardine’s didn’t find an answer to respond to the Owls’ late offense in the bottom of the seventh. Even with the bases loaded, Bardine’s could not convert and the No. 5-seeded St. Joe’s surprised the Meats to take game one.
“They were the regular-season champions, so we knew that this was going to be tough,” Levay said. “We lost 2-1 in the season series. We played a nine-inning game against them and we beat them one time. It has been a battle with them all year.”
Game two of the series is tonight and set for a 8 p.m. start time.
“Hopefully we can close it out,” Levay said. “I got my best pitcher ready for game two and I have my second best ready for game three (if needed). Hopefully they can take care of business.”
St. Anthony’s 10, FOE 1
In the second game of the night at Rosa-Oglietti Field, St. Anthony’s rolled to a 10-1 win over FOE.
The Saints posted back-to-back four-run innings in the first and second to take a commanding lead over the Eagles. It would be a lead the Saints would not lose, but add two more runs to in securing the game-one victory.
Game two of the series is tonight and is set for a start time of 5:30 p.m.
