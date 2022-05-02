The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League continues to roll on and use the good weather to get games in.
Derry Ukes 15,
Frontier Club 0
Tyler Martin had the only extra-base hit for the Derry Ukes in its blanking of the Frontier Club on Saturday. Martin smacked a double.
Ben Gera got the win for the Ukes, striking out five and walking five in the effort.
Martin, John Wasnick, Sony Simon and Vinny Zaccagnini had two hits apiece for the Ukes.
St. Joe’s 14,
Cooperstown 10
A big second and sixth inning pushed St. Joe’s to a victory over Cooperstown Friday.
Jack Jeffery and Sam Hochard had a double apiece for St. Joe’s. Bryant Dummich had two doubles for Cooperstown, while teammates Brody Bothell and Chase Lukon added a double apiece.
Jeffery was the winning pitcher for St. Joe’s striking out one and walking two.
St. Anthony’s 22,
Frontier Club 0
Ethan Haydo hit two doubles to help lead St. Anthony’s to a win over the Frontier Club on Thursday.
Jack Stynchula got the win for St. Anthony’s, striking out one.
–––––
Ukes 346 0xx x — 15112 FC 000 0xx x — 006
Doubles: U: Martin. Strikeouts by: U: Gera-5. FC: Fulton-2. Winning pitcher: Ben Gera. Losing pitcher: Karter Fulton.
–––––
SJ 180 005 0 — 1482 Cooperstown 410 020 3 — 10114
Doubles: SJ: Jeffery, Hochard. C: Dummich-2, Bothell, Lukon. Strikeouts by: SJ: Jeffrey-1. C: Sanders-0 Winning pitcher: Jack Jeffery. Losing pitcher: Colton Sanders.
–––––
