St. Joe’s got an early lead over Cooperstown and would not lose it as it rolled to a 7-3 victory in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Tuesday.
It was St. Joe’s game to lose after the first inning when it posted four runs to Cooperstown’s one.
Cooperstown would make it a game in the mid-innings as it closed the gap in the fourth inning to 4-3.
It was as close as Cooperstown would get as St. Joe’s added two more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to go up 7-3 and secure the win.
Copperstown had the only extra-base hits in the game. The Vet’s Bryant Dumnich cracked a triple, while Brody Bothell smacked a double.
Eli Boring got the win for St. Joe’s. He struck out three and walked two in his effort.
St. Joe’s moves to 8-4, as Cooperstown drops to 4-7.
St. Anthony’s 5, Bardine’s 0
St. Anthony’s blanked Bardine’s Monday to remain atop of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League. Dispersing its offense evenly over the course of the game, St. Anthony’s peppered two runs over the first four innings, before its bats cut loose in the fifth inning when it tallied three runs.
Carson Long earned the win for St. Anthony’s as he struck out nine and walked three. Brody Ruman took the loss, striking out four and walking two.
St. Joe’s 10, Bardine’s 4
The Owls of St. Joe’s took a commanding early lead it would not lose as it rolled to a win over Bardines’ on Sunday.
The bulk of the Owls’ offensive came in the first three innings. St. Joe’s posted two runs in each of the first and second innings to go up 4-1.
The Owls exploded for four runs in the fourth to jump out to 8-1 lead.
Bardine’s added a run in the third and two in the fourth to get to 8-4, but that was as close as it would get.
Sam Hochard struck out four and walked three to get the win for the Owls.
Nakle’s 10, FOE 7
After a two scoreless innings, Nakles broke open the game in the third inning scoring five runs to take a lead it would not lose in its game against FOE.
FOE would try and make a comeback in the sixth innning, when it posted five runs to draw within 10-7, but it was as close as the Eagles would manage.
Josh Vacha had the only extra-base hit for the Sharks, a double.
Bryce Hoke, Adam Moreland and Nate Papuga hit a double apiece for the Eagles.
Anthony Scanton earned the win striking out six and walking two. Cayden McCune takes the loss for the Eagles, striking out two and walking one.
---
Cooperstown 3, St. Joe’s 7
ab r h ab r h Teslovich 3 0 2 Boring 4 1 3 McMahen 3 1 1 Chismar 2 2 1 Bothell 2 1 2 Jeffery 2 2 1 Dumnich 3 1 1 Short 4 0 0 Gray 3 0 1 Rosensteel 2 1 2 Sander 2 0 0 Jones 1 0 1 Lukon 2 0 0 Struble 1 0 0 Razza 2 0 0 J.Short 1 0 0 Gelsdorf 1 0 0 Bonomo 2 0 0 Shetler 3 0 0 Hochard 1 0 0 Moore 1 0 0 Outley 0 1 0 Hannah 2 0 1 Totals 25 3 7 Totals 22 7 9
Coop 100 200 0 — 3 7 1 SJ 400 012 x — 7 9 1 Doubles: C: Bothell. SJ: Dumnich. Strikeouts by: SJ: Boring-3. C: Bothell-4. Winning pitcher: Eli Boring. Losing pitcher: Brody Bothell. ---
St. Anthony’s 5 Bardine’s 0
ab r h ab r h Skwirut 2 1 0 Baughman 3 0 0 Young 3 0 0 Hantz 3 0 1 Long 3 2 2 Ruman 3 0 2 Newsome 3 0 3 Ward 3 0 1 Haydo 3 0 1 J.McMullen 1 0 0 Stynchula 2 0 0 Razza 3 0 0 Crimboli 3 1 1 Bulebosh 2 0 0 Painter 3 1 1 Wiedeburg 2 0 0 Timble 2 0 0 Hantz 3 0 0 Theys 2 0 0 B.McMullen 1 0 0 Somide 1 0 0 Burket 1 0 0
Totals 26 5 8 Totals 26 0 4 St. Anthony’s 100 130 0 — 5 8 2 Bardine’s 000 000 0 — 0 4 2 Strikeouts by: SA: Long-9. B: Ruman-4. Winning pitcher: Cason Long. Losing pitcher: Brody Ruman.
---
St. Joe’s 10 Bardine’s 4
ab r h ab r h Boring 4 1 1 Baughman 4 1 0 Chismar 3 1 1 A.Hantz 3 0 0 Jeffery 4 1 2 Ruman 3 0 0 Short 3 2 0 McMullen 0 2 0 Jones 4 0 0 Razza 3 1 1 Rosensteel 3 2 2 Wiedeburg 3 0 0 Bonomo 1 1 0 Bulebosh 3 0 1 Outly 1 0 0 Hantz 2 0 0 Kubistek 0 1 0 B.McMullen 3 0 1 Hochard 2 1 0
Totals 28 10 6 Totals 24 4 3 St. Joe’s 224 011 0 —10 6 2 Bardine’s 011 200 0 —4 3 1 Doubles: SJ: Rosensteel. Strikeouts by: SJ: Hochard-4. B: Baugman-3. Winning pitcher: Sam Hochard. Losing pitcher: Ryan Baughman.
---Nakles 10 FOE 7
ab r h ab r h Hahn 3 3 3 Hoke 3 1 1 Vacha 3 2 2 Smith 3 0 1 Gaskey 3 2 1 Moreland 3 1 1 Scanton 3 0 0 Goughneour 2 1 2 Janke 4 0 1 N.Papuga 3 1 1 Marsh 4 0 1 Hollick 2 2 2 Durigon 3 0 0 Papuga 3 0 0 McIlnay 2 2 0 McCune 2 1 0 Doperak 1 0 0 Smail 2 0 0 A.Gaskey 1 1 0 Camarote 1 0 0 Repack 1 0 0 Frye 3 0 0
Totals 30 10 8 Totals 27 7 8 Nakles 005 104 0 —10 8 0 FOE 001 105 0 —7 8 2 Doubles: N: Vacha. FOE: Hoke, Moreland, Papuga. Strikeouts by: N: Scanton-6. FOE: McCune-2. Winning pitcher: Anthony Scanton. Losing pitcher: Cayden McCune.
