St. Joe’s Club scored a walk-off victory in nine innings, 5-4, against Cooperstown Vets during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played on Tuesday.
Jacob Cramer tripled in the bottom of the ninth for St. Joe’s Club (2-10) and Eli Boring walked it off, as Cramer crossed on an error.
St. Joe’s scored three times in the bottom of the third but Cooperstown (7-5) plated the next two runs. St. Joe’s Club made it a 4-2 game before Cooperstown forced extra innings with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
Peyton Chismar paced St. Joe’s Club at the plate with two doubles and a run, while Cramer contributed two hits, including his all-important triple and a run. Boring doubled and scored, while Dom Rosensteel and Jake Losier both singled and crossed for St. Joe’s Club, which produced five runs on seven hits.
Colton Sanders singled twice and scored a run to guide Cooperstown Vets offensively, while Brady Angus, Hunter Fligger and Aidan Gray both singled twice. Patrick Laughlin and Bryant Dumnich both singled and scored for Cooperstown, which scored four runs on 11 hits.
Chismar struck out four and walked three in the mound victory. Angus suffered the loss, fanning three and walking none.
Cooperstown St. Joe’s Club ab r h ab r h
Angus 5 0 2 Cramer 4 1 2 Laughlin 5 1 1 Boring 4 1 1 Dumnich 3 1 1 Short 3 0 0 Hu Fligger 3 0 2 Chismar 4 1 2 Gray 3 0 2 Jeffery 4 0 0 Teslevich 4 0 1 Rosenstl 1 1 1 Thomas 4 0 1 Zaccagrni 4 0 1 Ha Fligger 2 0 0 Pedder 4 0 0 McMahen 1 1 0 Losier 3 1 1 Borbonus 1 0 0 Jones 3 0 0 Sanders 2 1 2 Hochard 0 0 0 Bonomo 0 0 0 Ridilla 0 0 0 Struble 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 11 Totals 34 5 7Cooperstwn 000 101 200 — 4 11 4St. Joe’s 003 010 001 — 5 7 0 Doubles: Chismar-2, Boring (SJC) Triples: Cramer (SJC) Strikeouts by: Chismar-4, Short-0, Hochard-1 (SJC); Angus-3, Garia-2, Teslevich-4 (CV) Base on balls by: Chismar-3, Short-1, Hochard-2 (SJC); Angus-0, Garia-0, Teslevich-6 (CV) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Brady Angus
