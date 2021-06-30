St. Joe’s Club and VFW squared off Wednesday night after showers postponed another Latrobe Derry-Area Teener League game schedule earlier in the evening.
St. Joe’s Club broke a tie late in the game and pulled away for a 12-2 victory against VFW. A day prior, Nakles staved off a comeback bid by St. Anthony’s during a 7-6 win.
St. Joe’s 12,
VFW 2
St. Joe’s Club broke a 2-all tie in the bottom of the fifth inning and pulled away for a 10-run mercy-rule win against VFW.
VFW (5-17) led 2-1 through two innings until St. Joe’s Club tied the score, 2-2, in the third. St. Joe’s Club (14-10) scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings, four and six, respectively, to initiate the 10-run rule.
Jacob Cramer led the attack for St. Joe’s Club with two hits, including a triple, and four runs scored. Cole Short doubled and singled, while Eli Boring and Jayden Struble each hit a two-bagger and combined for three runs. Jack Jeffery, Peyton Chismar and Mason Beeman each singled, combining to score four runs. St. Joe’s Club produced 12 runs on nine hits.
Dom Cararini recorded two hits, including a double, and crossed once to lead VFW at the plate. James Hugas singled twice, while Riley Smith singled and scored. Bryson Hill, Jeremy Lazarchik and Braden Nelson also singled.
Struble earned the mound win, with one strikeout and zero walks. Hill fanned seven and walked six but suffered the loss.
Nakles 7,
St. Anthony’s 6
St. Anthony’s rallied late but Nakles held on for a one-run victory.
Nakles (12-10) went ahead, 3-0, in the first inning, but St. Anthony’s briefly tied the score 3-all in the top of the third until Nakles reclaimed a three-run advantage in the bottom of the third and took a four-run lead, 7-4, in the fifth. St. Anthony’s (9-11) threatened, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth, but Nakles survived.
Dan Calabrace and Quardarius Davis each went 3-for-3 and combined for four runs to lead Nakles at the plate. Calabrace doubled twice, and Davis had one two-base hit. Ben Stratton doubled and crossed twice, while Vince Gaskey, Andrew Anderson and Dom Durigon also singled.
Isaiah Mitchell guided St. Anthony’s at the plate with two doubles and a run scored. Ethan Haydo contributed two hits, including a double. Keegan Young crossed twice.
Calabrace also earned the mound win with eight strikeouts and five walks. Landon Kodman walked two in defeat.
———
VFW St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Cararini 3 1 2 Cramer 2 4 2 Hill 3 0 1 Jeffery 3 2 1 R Smith 2 1 1 Boring 3 2 1 Porterfld 1 0 0 Chismar 3 1 1 Hugus 3 0 2 Short 2 0 2 Lazarchk 3 0 1 Rosenstl 3 0 0 Redingr 2 0 0 Zaccagni 3 0 0 Nelson 3 0 1 Beeman 3 1 1 Bartholmw 2 0 0 Losier 1 0 0 N Smith 1 0 0 Hochard 1 0 0 Bonomo 1 0 0 Struble 2 1 1 Jones 1 1 0 Peddder 0 0 0
Totals 23 2 8 Totals 28 12 9VFW 200 000 0 — 2 8 4St. Joe’s 101 046 0 — 12 9 0 Doubles: Cararini (V); Boring, Short, Struble (SJC) Triples: Cramer (SJC) Strikeouts by: Struble-1, Hochard-6 (SJC); Hill-7, Lazarchik-1 (V) Base on balls by: Struble-0, Hochard-5 (SJC); Hill-6, Lazarchik-1 (V) Winning pitcher: Jayden Struble Losing pitcher: Bryson Hill
St. Anthony Nakles ab r h ab r h
Young 2 2 0 Gaskey 3 1 1 Long 1 2 0 Stratton 3 2 1 Mitchell 3 1 2 Davis 3 3 3 Kodman 3 0 0 Calabrce 3 1 3 Stynchla 3 0 0 Scarton 2 0 0 Haydo 2 0 2 Hahn 2 0 1 Newsme 3 0 0 Andersn 3 0 1 Silk 2 0 0 Williams 3 0 0 Derk 1 1 0 Rupert 2 0 0 Spillar 2 0 0 Durigon 2 0 1
Totals 22 6 4 Totals 26 7 10St. Anthony 003 003 0 — 6 4 5Nakles 303 010 0 — 7 10 2 Doubles: Mitchell-2, Haydo (SA); Calabrace-2, Stratton, Davis (N) Strikeouts by: Calabrace-8, Scarton-2 (N); Kodman-2, Stynchula-0 (SA) Base on balls by: Calabrace-5, Scarton-0 (N); Kodman-3, Stynchula-2 (SA) Winning pitcher: Dan Calabrace Losing pitcher: Landon Kodman
