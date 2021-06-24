St. Joe’s Club and Heat Siphon picked up Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League victories on Wednesday night.
St. Joe’s Club jumped out to an early lead and held off Bardine’s for a 7-6 victory, while Heat Siphon rallied to knock off Frontier Club in a 5-3 win.
St. Joe’s 7,
Bardine’s 6
St. Joe’s Club led by three runs after the first inning and carried a two-run lead after two complete. Bardine’s (10-11) tied the game in the top of the fifth, but St. Joe’s Club (12-10) scored three in the bottom of the inning for the eventual winning runs.
Jacob Cramer led the way at the plate for St. Joe’s Club with two hits, including a double and a run, while Jayden Struble and Chad Jones both doubled and scored. Jack Jeffery, Eli Boring, Dom Rosensteel and Vinny Zaccagnini all singled and scored for St. Joe’s Club, which produced seven runs on nine hits.
Ryan Baughman guided Bardine’s offensively with two hits, including a double and a run. Colin Bush doubled and scored twice, while Luke Bulebosh and Leland Weideburg both singled and scored for Bardine’s, which put up six runs on six hits.
Struble was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk. Ethan Frye suffered the loss with two strikeouts and a free pass.
Heat Siphon 5,
Frontier Club 3
Heat Siphon trailed early, but put on a rally for a two-run victory against Frontier Club.
Frontier Club (12-9) led 3-2 after one inning, but Heat Siphon scored (11-8) twice in the top of the third for the eventual winning runs before adding insurance in the seventh.
Tyler Fazekas singled twice and scored two runs to pace Heat Siphon offensively, while Hayden Smolleck added a hit and a run. Roman Fridley also crossed twice for Heat Siphon, which scored five runs on six hits.
Cam Petrunak singled two times and scored for Frontier Club. Michael Naggy also added two singles for Frontier Club, which produced three runs on four hits.
Nate Lemmon fanned seven and walked three in the mound victory. Luke Nipar-Smith struck out eight and walked seven in defeat.
———
Bardine’s St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Frye 3 0 0 Cramer 3 1 2 Baughmn 4 1 2 Jeffery 2 1 1 Bush 2 2 1 Boring 3 1 1 Ward 3 0 0 Chismar 3 0 1 Rumon 3 0 0 Short 3 0 0 Samide 3 0 1 Rosenstl 3 1 1 Razza 0 0 0 Zaccagni 2 1 1 McNichol 3 0 0 Beeman 3 0 0 McMullen 2 1 0 Struble 2 1 1 Bulebosh 2 1 1 Pedder 1 0 0 Hantz 1 0 0 Hochard 0 0 0 Fry 0 0 0 Bonomo 0 0 0 Weidebrg 1 1 1 Losier 0 0 0 Achmmr 0 0 0 Jones 1 1 1
Totals 24 6 6 Totals 26 7 9Bardine’s 110 020 2 — 6 6 1St. Joe’s 400 030 0 — 7 9 2 Doubles: Baughman, Bush (B); Cramer, Struble, Jones (SJC) Strikeouts by: Struble-3, Chismar-5 (SJC); Frye-2, Baughman-0 (B) Base on balls by: Struble-1, Chismar-6 (SJC); Frye-1, Baughman-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Jayden Struble Losing pitcher: Ethan Frye ———
Heat Siphon Front. Club ab r h ab r h
Smolleck 3 1 1 Petrunak 4 1 2 R Fridley 2 2 0 Hannah 3 1 0 Fazekas 3 2 2 Nipr-Smth 2 1 0 J Dixon 3 0 0 Michaels 2 0 0 M Fridley 4 0 1 Bauer 3 0 0 Piper 1 0 0 Barnhart 1 0 0 Lemmon 4 0 0 Naggy 3 0 2 Roach 2 0 1 Basciano 3 0 0 Orazio 2 0 0 Camarote 3 0 0 N Dixon 3 0 1 Fulton 1 0 0 Moser 1 0 0 Cottom 2 0 0
Totals 28 5 6 Totals 27 3 4Heat Siphon 202 000 1 — 5 6 2Front. Club 300 000 0 — 3 4 5 Strikeouts by: Lemmon-7, R Fridley-2, Fazekas-2 (HS); Nipar-Smith-8, Hannah-2 (FC) Base on balls by: Lemmon-3, R Fridley-1, Fazekas-0 (HS); Nipar-Smith-7, Hannah-1 (FC) Winning pitcher: Nate Lemmon Losing pitcher: Luke Nipar-Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.