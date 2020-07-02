St. Joe’s Club and F.O. Eagles won a pair of Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games played on Wednesday.
St. Joe’s Club scored a three-run victory against Bardine’s, while F.O. Eagles picked up a five-run win versus Nakles.
St. Joe’s Club won its second game of the season, improving to 2-8, while Bardine’s dropped to 7-6 overall. F.O. Eagles is now 6-5 in league play, while Nakles fell to 8-4 overall.
St. Joe’s Club 11,
Bardine’s 8
St. Joe’s Club used an early lead to defeat Bardine’s.
St. Joe’s led 4-1 after two innings and 8-5 after four before upping the advantage to 11-5 after six. Bardine’s made it close with a three-run sixth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Jacob Cramer led the St. Joe’s Club offense with three hits, including two doubles, while Eli Boring and Peyton Chismar both singled twice and scored a run. Dom Rosensteel had a hit and two runs, while Jack Jeffery singled and scored. Chance Pedder also crossed twice for St. Joe’s, which produced 11 runs on 10 hits.
Erick Batista led Bardine’s with one hit and three runs, while Ryan Baughman singled and scored. Andrew Hantz also scored twice for Bardine’s, which scored eight runs on four hits.
Jayden Struble was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and seven walks. Ashton Beighley fanned three and walked six in defeat.
F.O. Eagles 13,
Nakles 8
A middle-inning surge helped F.O. Eagles defeat Nakles.
The teams were tied 4-4 through one inning and Nakles held a 6-5 lead through three. That’s when F.O. Eagles jumped in front, 8-6 through four, and 13-8, after Nakles tied the game in the top of the fifth.
Buddy Young led F.O. Eagles at the plate with two singles and three runs, while Logan Bradish had two hits, including a double and two runs. Dom Zilli singled twice, while Rocco Marino and Devon Frank both had a double and two runs. Lou Amatucci also singled and scored three runs for F.O. Eagles, which produced 13 runs on nine hits.
Mike Tortorella and Andrew Anderson guided Nakles, both with two hits, including a double and two runs. Dan Calabrace singled and scored three runs, while Quadarius Davis singled and crossed. Vince Gaskey also tripled for Nakles, which put up eight runs on six hits.
Young was the winning pitcher, while Gaskey took the loss with one strikeout and two walks.
———
St. Joe’s Club Bardine’s ab r h ab r h
Cramer 4 3 3 Batista 2 3 1 Boring 2 1 2 Baughman 2 1 1 Chismar 4 1 2 Beighley 2 1 0 Schreyer 3 0 0 Bush 3 0 1 Short 2 0 0 Ward 2 0 0 Zaccagnini 4 0 1 Frye 3 0 0 Chappel 2 1 0 Ramon 2 0 0 Pedder 2 2 0 Hissem 1 0 0 Jeffery 2 1 1 Samide 2 1 0 Rosensteel 2 2 1 Hantz 0 2 0 Struble 1 0 1 McMullen 0 0 0
Totals 21 11 10 Totals 19 8 4St. Joe’s 040 403 0 — 11 10 1Bardine’s 101 303 0 — 8 4 2 Doubles: Cramer-2 (SJC) Strikeouts by: Struble-1, Cramer-1 (SJC); Beighley-3, Ramon-1 (B) Base on balls by: Struble-7, Cramer-7 (SJC); Beighley-6, Ramon-3 (B) Winning pitcher: Jayden Losing pitcher: Ashton Beighley
———
Nakles F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Davis 4 1 1 Amatucci 1 3 1 Stratton 4 0 0 Young 3 3 2 Calabrace 3 3 1 Bradish 3 2 2 Voytilla 2 1 0 Marino 4 2 1 Tortorella 3 2 2 Frank 2 2 1 Anderson 3 0 1 Zilli 3 0 2 Gaskey 2 0 0 Moreland 3 0 0 Newsome 2 0 0 Morford 0 0 0 Hahn 0 0 0 Papuga 4 0 1 Scarton 3 0 0 Dettling 1 0 0 Fulton 2 0 0 Barnhart 0 0 0 Rupert 1 0 0 Myers 2 1 0
Totals 30 8 6 Totals 26 13 9Nakles 402 020 0 — 8 6 4F.O. Eagles 401 350 0 — 13 9 4 Doubles: Tortorella, Anderson (N); Bradish, Marino, Frank (F.O.E.) Triples: Gaskey (N) Strikeouts by: Young-0, Papuga-5, Marino-1 (F.O.E.); Gaskey-1, Newsome-0, Stratton-1, Voytilla-2, Davis-2 (N) Base on balls by: Young-0, Papuga-4, Marino-0 (F.O.E.); Gaskey-2, Newsome-2, Stratton-4, Voytilla-4, Davis-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Buddy Young Losing pitcher: Vince Gaskey
