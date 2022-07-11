In the wild-card game of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League held Friday, St. Joe’s blasted past the Derry Ukes to secure its place in the playoffs.
The Owls leaped out to a 5-1 lead after the first inning of play.
In the second inning, St. Joe’s exploded for another six runs to extend its lead to 11-1.
And the scoring was not done for the Owls as they would add another three runs in the third to take a decisive 15-1 lead.
St. Joe’s would add to that lead in the top of the seventh when it erupted for another six runs to push its lead to 21-1.
The Owls’ Eli Boring had the only extra-base hit for either team, a double.
Chad Jones got the win for St. Joe’s, striking out two and walking none.
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs continue today when the No.2 and No.3 seeds battle at 5:30 p.m. and Bardine’s will take on St. Joe’s at 8 p.m.
The championship best-of-three series will start on July 14. The start time for game one of the series is 7 p.m. Game two will take place on July 15 with a start time of 5 p.m. A game three, if necessary, will take place on July 16 with the start at 7 p.m.
---
St. Joe’s 21 Derry 1
