St. Joe’s continues to fight for its playoff life as the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League season winds down.
The Owls, who are in a battle with Derry for third place, helped their cause Wednesday at Rosa/Oglietti Field as they rolled to a 4-1 victory over VFW.
“I’m happy with the way we played; we had some good pitching, and we hit the ball well,” St. Joe’s manager Ray Leavy said.
The bats of the Owls were primed and ready at the start of the game and struck when the opportunity presented itself in the bottom of the first.
Dom Rosensteel led with a single to start the offense for the Owls. Brody Chismar was next hit by a pitch to get on first and advance Rosensteel to second base. A sac fly to center field would allow Rosensteel to score and put the Owls up 1-0.
Chad Jones would single to score Chismar and put St. Joe’s up 2-0.
The bats for both teams went quiet until VFW got its first run in the top of the fourth.
Parker Berk led the inning off with a double. After Collin Barkley was hit by pitch, Nick Jacobsky hit into a fielder’s choice that saw him out at first, but allowed Berk to score and get VFW to within one at 2-1.
St. Joe’s got the run back in the bottom of the fourth when Jack Jeffery stole home and extended the Owls’ lead to 3-1.
The Owls added another insurance run in the inning to make it 4-1 and take the win.
Eli Boring had a triple to lead the Owls’ offense, while Berk had a pair of doubles to lead VFW.
Jeffery earned the win as Jacobsky took the loss for VFW.
“I think we have three more games to go,” Leavy said. It is going to be a battle for that playoff spot. The big game is going to be against the Derry Ukes on Sunday.
The St. Joe’s at Derry contest is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start on July 3. The Owls will then wrap up their season by facing Cooperstown on July 6 and Bardine’s on July 7.
The playoffs are scheduled to start on July 9.
---
FOE 5, Nakles 4
The first game of a double header at Rosa/Oglietti Field Tuesday was a doozy that went 10 innings, before FOE edged Nakles for a 5-4 victory.
After a scoreless two-and-a-half innings, Nakles got on the scored board first in the bottom of the third to take a short-lived 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, the Eagles rallied for two runs to take a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the inning where the Sharks tied the score at 2-all.
The two teams would trade the lead over the next innings. The Eagles took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth. The Sharks would tie it at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, forcing extra innings.
Repeating the start of the game, both teams went silent offensively for the eighth and ninth innings, before coming alive again in the 10th.
In the top of the 10th, FOE plated two runs to take a 5-3 lead. The Sharks managed to score one run to close the gap to 5-4 in the bottom of the inning, but it was not enough to take the lead.
Nate Papuga and Parker Hollick led the bats for the Eagles as each had a double.
Josh Vacha led the offense for Nakles as he had a pair of doubles, while teammate Anthony Scarton added a double.
Tyler Smith earned the win. He struck out seven and walked three. Nate Papuga struck out nine and walked six in relief for the Eagles.
Vince Gaskey took the loss, striking out two and walking two. Dom Scarton, in relief for the Sharks, struck out eight and walked five.
---
Cooperstown 6,
Heat Siphon 5
The second game of the night was another close one, that wrapped in seven innings. Cooperstown rallied in the bottom of the seventh to upend Heat Siphon 6-5.
The two teams traded the lead in the early innings of the game. The Pumpers took the early lead going up 1-0 after one inning. The Vets responded in the second inning to knot the score a 1-all.
Cooperstown added another run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, before the offense of the Pumpers pumped out four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Vets tied the score at 5-5 when it tallied three runs.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the seventh, when the Vets scored the game-winning run as Brody Bothell drew a walk to break the tie and take the win.
Chase Lukon had two doubles to lead Cooperstown while teammates Jack Thomas added a double of his own.
The Pumpers had three players record doubles; Dominic Piper, Mason Fridley and Preston Donovan.
Bothell takes the win as he struck out two and walked one. Jack Thomas struck out five and walked three in relief for the Vets.
Fridley got the loss for the Pumpers. He didn’t have a strikeout and walked two.
---
FOE 5 Nakles 4
ab r h ab r h Smith 5 0 1 Williams 4 1 1 McCune 5 0 1 Hahn 3 0 0 Moreland 4 1 1 Vacha 4 1 2 Goughneour 3 1 1 V.Gaskey 5 1 3 Hollick 4 3 2 Scarton 3 0 1 J.Papuga 5 0 1 Marsh 3 0 0 Hoke 3 0 1 Janke 5 1 3 N.Papuga 3 0 1 McIlnay 4 0 0 Legg 2 0 0 Peipock 2 0 0 Dettling 4 0 0 Rupert 2 0 0 Doperak 2 0 0 A.Gaskey 3 0 0 Totals 40 5 9 Totals 40 4 10 FOE 000 201 000 2— 5 9 10 Gr. Latrobe 001 100 100 1— 4 10 3 Doubles: FOE N. Papuga, Hollick. N:Vacha-2, Scarton. Strikeouts by: FOE: Smith-7, N. Papuga-9. N: V. Gaskey-2, D. Scarton-8. Winning pitcher: Tyler Smith. Losing pitcher: Vince Gaskey.
---
Heat Siphon 5 Cooperstown 6
