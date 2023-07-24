After losing an early four-run lead, St. Joe’s rallied for a run in the fifth inning, which turned out to be enough to earn them a 5-4 win to clinch the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship, winning the best-of-three series, two games to one.
“I can’t tell you how good this feels, especially for the 15-year-olds who have been here the last couple of years,” St. Joe’s head coach Ray Levay said. “The past couple of years, we’ve won Game 1, lost Game 2, and then lost Game 3, so you can’t imagine how good it feels to finally finish one off.”
The Owls were led by relief pitcher Sam Hochard, whose relief outing solidified the championship win for St. Joe’s. Hochard tossed five innings in relief, shutting out Bardine’s and not allowing a hit either in his five innings of work, while also striking out two batters and walking four.
“Sam Hochard really came through for us when we needed him,” Levay said. “When we had to put (Hochard) in relief of Anthony Matthews, he did a great job for us.”
Matthews started the game on the mound for St. Joe’s, striking out three batters and walking six.
Offensively, the Owls recorded eight hits, with seven of the eight hits coming from the first four batters in the lineup, including three from the No. 3 hitter and veteran Cole Short. Short went 3 for 4 with two singles, a double and an RBI, while also scoring one run.
“Cole has been crucial to the team,” Levay said. “I can’t say enough good things about the kid. He comes and works hard every time he’s here and you can just tell he’s the leader of this team. On fly balls hit in the infield, he’s calling off everybody, he wants to win the game and it showed (Friday).”
Matthews added two hits in the No. 4 spot, while also recording one RBI and scoring one run. Brody Chismar, Robert Visnick and Joey Bonomo all recorded hits in the win for St. Joe’s.
Bardine’s was only able to record four hits, with all four coming from the top three batters in the lineup. Joey Razza led the way with two hits, and Luke Bulebosh and Pickle Burket each recorded hits in the loss.
Bulebosh and Burket also pitched for the Meat Links, recording four and two strikeouts, respectively. Miles Smith also took the hill in relief to pitch a clean inning for Bardine’s.
St. Joe’s scored four runs in the first inning, before Bardine’s climbed back into the game to tie it up at 4-4 by the fourth inning. St. Joe’s then scored what would be the winning run in the fifth inning.
“Our guys battled through some adversity,” Levay said. “The kids were a little frustrated with the strike zone, it seemed a little bit tight (Friday), but I told them there was nothing we could do about it. All we had to do was adjust and find a way to win this thing. I have a lot of respect for that whole Bardine’s staff and team.”
In the first inning, the first four batters of the game came around to score for St. Joe’s, before the next three batters were recorded outs as the Owls led 4-0 after half of an inning.
In the bottom of the first, Bulebosh and Burket came around to score for Bardine’s, before Matthews stranded the bases loaded, inducing a fielder’s choice to end the inning as the score was 4-2.
After a scoreless second inning and top half of the third, the Meat Links tied it up in the bottom half of the third inning. Ben Hantz reached on an RBI-walk, scoring Tyler Samide. Smith followed with an RBI-fielder’s choice, scoring Mason Eicher to tie the game at 4-4.
The fourth inning went scoreless before the Owls scored what would be the game-winning run in the fifth inning. Matthews grounded into an RBI-fielder’s choice, scoring Bonomo to give St. Joe’s a 5-4 lead and they never looked back.
Hochard slammed the door shut – including stranding the tying run at second base in the final inning – to secure the championship for St. Joe’s.
“I was told we are going to Dino’s to celebrate this one,” Levay said. “I guess that’s the celebration and the St. Joe’s Club wants to have a celebration as well. We are very thankful for them, and they are a great sponsor so at some point we will have a party with them, too. We are looking forward to it.”
