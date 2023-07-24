After losing an early four-run lead, St. Joe’s rallied for a run in the fifth inning, which turned out to be enough to earn them a 5-4 win to clinch the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship, winning the best-of-three series, two games to one.

“I can’t tell you how good this feels, especially for the 15-year-olds who have been here the last couple of years,” St. Joe’s head coach Ray Levay said. “The past couple of years, we’ve won Game 1, lost Game 2, and then lost Game 3, so you can’t imagine how good it feels to finally finish one off.”

