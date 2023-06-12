St. Joe’s (11-2) and Nakles (9-5) put on a pitching clinic Saturday, June 10, as St. Joe’s won a close 2-1 game in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Joe’s broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead. Nakles tied the score at one run apiece in the home half of the sixth inning, but St. Joe’s quickly responded with one run in the top of the seventh and final inning, then held on for a 2-1 victory.
Joey Bonomo and Sam Hochard were both 1 for 3 with one run scored for St. Joe’s. Ethan Kaylor, Jayden Struble and Carter Urban each singled.
Caden Marsh had the game’s only extra-base hit – a double – as he went 1 for 2 in the game. Teammate Brady McIlnay scored Nakles’ lone run. Vince Calabrace and Peyton Peipock each singled in the loss.
St. Joe’s was able to overcome three errors in the field en route to the win.
Cole Short was the winning pitcher for St. Joe’s as he struck out three and issued one base on balls. Struble got the start on the mound, striking out nine batters while issuing four walks. Josh Short also saw time on the hill as he walked one batter.
Calabrace took the loss for Nakles. Aaron Gaskey got the start, fanning eight batters while walking five. Tyler Hahn also made a pitching appearance as he walked two batters.
