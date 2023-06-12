St. Joe’s won a 9-5 game Thursday, June 8, over Latrobe VFW in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

The St. Joe’s Owls took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. VFW trimmed the deficit to one run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Owls quickly responded with a pair in the home half of the fourth for a 4-1 advantage. VFW knotted the score at 4-4 with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the tie was short-lived as St. Joe’s plated four runs in the home half of the inning for a lead of 8-4. The Owls scored an additional run in the bottom of the sixth inning before VFW set the final score at 9-5 with a lone run in the seventh and final frame.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

