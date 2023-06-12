St. Joe’s won a 9-5 game Thursday, June 8, over Latrobe VFW in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
The St. Joe’s Owls took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. VFW trimmed the deficit to one run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Owls quickly responded with a pair in the home half of the fourth for a 4-1 advantage. VFW knotted the score at 4-4 with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the tie was short-lived as St. Joe’s plated four runs in the home half of the inning for a lead of 8-4. The Owls scored an additional run in the bottom of the sixth inning before VFW set the final score at 9-5 with a lone run in the seventh and final frame.
The Owls were led at the plate by Anthony Matthews, who was 1 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Josh Short was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Brody Chismar was 1 for 3 in the game, scoring two runs for the Owls. Cole Short was 1 for 3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI. Sam Hochard was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Jayden Struble and Ethan Kaylor were credited with one RBI apiece. Carter Urban and Robert Visnick each scored one run apiece and walked twice.
Mason Hrubes was 2 for 3 with two doubles, one run scored and one RBI for VFW. He was joined by Mason Mastowski, who was 2 for 2 with one double and one run scored. Nick Jacobsky also hit a double for VFW to go along with one RBI. Colin Barkley was 2 for 4 with one run scored and three RBIs. Colin West was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Noah Smith scored one run in the win. Colin Hennessey and Hudson Howard each singled.
Hochard was the winning pitcher as he scattered nine hits for four runs in 5.2 innings of work. He struck out five batters and issued one base on balls. He was relieved in the top of the sixth inning by Parker Hannah, who walked two batters before getting the final out of the inning. Cole Short closed out the game as he pitched the seventh and final inning. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out one batter and issuing three free passes.
Jacobsky started the game for VFW as he gave up two runs on three hits in two innings of work. He struck out two batters. He was relieved by Hennessey, who gave up two runs on two hits in two innings of work. He struck out two and walked two. Braden Nelson took the loss for VFW. He was able to record one out in the bottom of the fifth inning but walked three batters while giving up four runs on four hits. He handed the ball over to Mastowski, who finished off the final 1.2 innings of play. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out two and walking five.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
