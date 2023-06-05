St. Joe’s (8-2) scored a five-inning 13-3 win over Heat Siphon (4-8) Thursday, June 1, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

St. Joe’s plated one run in the first inning and three in the second for an early 4-0 lead. After Heat Siphon chipped away at the lead with a three-run third inning, St. Joe’s responded with seven runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule for a 13-3 five-inning win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

