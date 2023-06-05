St. Joe’s (8-2) scored a five-inning 13-3 win over Heat Siphon (4-8) Thursday, June 1, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Joe’s plated one run in the first inning and three in the second for an early 4-0 lead. After Heat Siphon chipped away at the lead with a three-run third inning, St. Joe’s responded with seven runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule for a 13-3 five-inning win.
Brody Chismar was the star at the plate as he led all hitters in the game, going 4 for 4 and scoring three runs for St. Joe’s. Teammate Robert Visnick followed by going 2 for 3 and scoring two runs. Parker Hannah was 1 for 2 and scored three times for the winning team. Sam Hochard was 2 for 3 in the game and scored one run. Jayden Struble was 1 for 2 and scored one run. Tyler Snyder was 1 for 3 and scored one run. Anthony Matthews was 1 for 2 and scored one run. Cole Short was 1 for 3 and scored one run. Josh Short was 2 for 3 with two singles. Carter Urban hit one single for St. Joe’s.
Preston Donovan was 1 for 3 for Heat Siphon as he hit one double and scored one run in the loss. Teammate Noah Skoloda was 1 for 2 with a double. Noah Dixon and Alex Orr scored one run apiece for Heat Siphon. Ryan Karaschak and Tucker Wilcox each singled in the game.
Cole Short was the winning pitcher for St. Joe’s as he struck out seven batters and walked four. He was relieved by Hochard, who struck out one batter.
Karaschak took the loss for Heat Siphon as he struck out two and walked four. Hudson Fridley also made an appearance on the mound as he struck out one batter.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
