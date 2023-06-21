St. Joe’s (15-3) blew the lid off of a relatively close game Monday, June 19, with an eight-run seventh inning en route to a 13-2 win over Frontier Club (1-14) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

St. Joe’s held a slim 1-0 lead throughout the early innings after plating one run in the top of the first. Both teams scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning as St. Joe’s retained a one-run advantage at 3-2. St. Joe’s plated one run apiece in the top of the fifth and sixth innings for a 5-2 lead, then exploded for eight runs in the seventh and final frame for a 13-2 win.

