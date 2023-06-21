St. Joe’s (15-3) blew the lid off of a relatively close game Monday, June 19, with an eight-run seventh inning en route to a 13-2 win over Frontier Club (1-14) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Joe’s held a slim 1-0 lead throughout the early innings after plating one run in the top of the first. Both teams scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning as St. Joe’s retained a one-run advantage at 3-2. St. Joe’s plated one run apiece in the top of the fifth and sixth innings for a 5-2 lead, then exploded for eight runs in the seventh and final frame for a 13-2 win.
Six players scored two runs for St. Joe’s. Parker Hannah and Sam Hochard were both 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while teammate Ethan Kaylor was 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored. Brody Chismar was 1 for 3 while scoring a pair of runs, and Cole Short was 1 for 4 with two runs scored. Joey Bonomo was 1 for 5 with two runs scored for St. Joe’s, and Jayden Struble scored twice. Carter Urban singled for St. Joe’s.
Jake Handel was 1 for 3 with one run scored for Frontier Club. Karter Fulton was 1 for 1 with one run scored, while teammates Nick Bauer, Blaise Bayus and Aaryn Chappel all singled for Frontier Club.
Starting pitcher Hochard earned the win on the mound as he struck out 11 batters and walked three. He was relieved by Hannah, who issued one base on balls in his relief appearance.
Fulton took the loss for Frontier Club as he struck out four batters and walked two. He was relieved by Bayus, who struck out four and walked one. Noah Noel saw time on the hill as well as he struck out two batters and walked five. Handel closed out the game for Frontier Club as he issued one free pass.
