The St. Joe’s Owls used consistent hitting and scoring to topple the Cooperstown Vets by a 16-8 score Tuesday, June 6, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Joe’s jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead after one inning of play. The Owls plated four runs in the top of the second inning for a 7-1 lead, and Cooperstown responded by scoring a pair in the home half of the inning to trim the margin to 7-3. Five runs from St. Joe’s in the top of the fourth inning were countered by four from Cooperstown in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Owls a 12-7 lead. St. Joe’s put the game out of reach, however, in the sixth inning as the team scored four more runs for a 16-7 advantage. Cooperstown managed to score one run in the home half of the seventh and final frame as the Owls took a 16-8 victory.
Nine different players had at least one hit and one run for St. Joe’s. The Owls were led at the plate by Brody Chismar, who was 3 for 5 in the game, scoring three runs. Carter Urban was 2 for 5 and scored three runs. Anthony Matthews was 1 for 3 at the plate with a double, also scoring three runs. Sam Hochard was 1 for 4 with a double, scoring twice for the Owls. Cole Short – who led all hitters with two doubles – and Robert Visnick were both 2 for 5 in the game, scoring one run apiece. Josh Short and Jayden Struble each singled and scored one run. Teammate Joey Bonomo was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a double. He scored one run in the win.
Reed Razza led Cooperstown at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with two runs. Liam McMahen was 2 for 4 at the plate with two singles. Owen Teslevich had the team’s lone extra-base hit – a double – as he went 1 for 3 in the game, scoring one run. Frank Orzehowski and Jeffrey David were both 1 for 3 at the plate, scoring one run each. Parker Smith was 1 for 2, scoring one run. Will Austraw and Cooper Gelsdorf scored one run apiece in the game, while teammates Chase Lukon and Jacob Stockman were both 1 for 1, each hitting a single in the loss.
Matthews was the winning pitcher for St. Joe’s as he struck out four batters and walked three. Parker Hannah also made a mound appearance, striking out one batter and issuing one base on balls. Hochard also pitched for the Owls, fanning three while walking two. Bonomo was on the hill as well, striking out one batter.
Teslevich took the loss for Cooperstown as he struck out one batter and walked two. McMahen made a relief appearance, striking out two and issuing four free passes. Gelsdorf gave up one base on balls in his mound appearance.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
