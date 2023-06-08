The St. Joe’s Owls used consistent hitting and scoring to topple the Cooperstown Vets by a 16-8 score Tuesday, June 6, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

St. Joe’s jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead after one inning of play. The Owls plated four runs in the top of the second inning for a 7-1 lead, and Cooperstown responded by scoring a pair in the home half of the inning to trim the margin to 7-3. Five runs from St. Joe’s in the top of the fourth inning were countered by four from Cooperstown in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Owls a 12-7 lead. St. Joe’s put the game out of reach, however, in the sixth inning as the team scored four more runs for a 16-7 advantage. Cooperstown managed to score one run in the home half of the seventh and final frame as the Owls took a 16-8 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

