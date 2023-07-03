Fueled by consecutive seven-run innings, the St. Joe’s Owls (17-3) easily dispatched the Nakles Sharks (10-9) in a 17-1 victory Thursday, June 29, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

The Owls scored two runs in the top of the first inning, one run in the second and seven in the third for an early 10-0 lead. The Sharks managed to plate one run in the home half of the third to trim the deficit to nine runs, but the Owls followed with another seven-run inning in the top of the fourth for a 17-1 lead. The game ended thanks to the 10-run mercy rule as the Sharks were unable to score in the bottom of the fourth frame.

