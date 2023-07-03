Fueled by consecutive seven-run innings, the St. Joe’s Owls (17-3) easily dispatched the Nakles Sharks (10-9) in a 17-1 victory Thursday, June 29, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
The Owls scored two runs in the top of the first inning, one run in the second and seven in the third for an early 10-0 lead. The Sharks managed to plate one run in the home half of the third to trim the deficit to nine runs, but the Owls followed with another seven-run inning in the top of the fourth for a 17-1 lead. The game ended thanks to the 10-run mercy rule as the Sharks were unable to score in the bottom of the fourth frame.
St. Joe’s had three players record extra-base hits in the game. Brody Chismar was 1 for 3 with one double and three runs scored. Anthony Matthews was 2 for 4 with one double and two runs scored, while Jayden Struble was 2 for 3 with one double and one run scored. Robert Visnick was 1 for 3 with two runs scored, while teammate Cole Short was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Joey Bonomo was 1 for 4 with three runs scored, while Parker Hannah finished 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Josh Short was 1 for 1 with one run scored, and teammate Carter Urban added one run for the Owls.
Peyton Peipock tallied the lone single for the Sharks, while teammate Dom Durigon scored the team’s only run of the game.
The Owls committed four errors in the contest; the Sharks committed just two defensive miscues.
Struble was the winning pitcher for the Owls as he struck out four batters and issued just one base on balls. He was relieved by Ethan Kaylor, who struck out one batter in his mound appearance for St. Joe’s.
Anthony Scarton took the loss for the Sharks as he struck out five batters and walked four. Aaron Gaskey made a mound appearance for Nakles, striking out a pair and walking one. Teammates Vinny Calabrace and Caden Marsh also saw time on the hill for the Sharks.
