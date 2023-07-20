St. Joe’s won a back-and-forth Game 1 of a best-of-three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Championship Series Wednesday, July 19, by an 11-10 score against Bardine’s at Rosa-Oglietti Field in Derry Township.
St. Joe’s tallied 11 runs on 11 hits, while also committing five errors in the field. Bardine’s on the other hand was just as strong offensively, recording 10 runs on 11 hits, while also committing five errors. With the win, the Owls take a 1-0 series lead, needing only one more win to clinch the championship.
“It is super important,” St. Joe’s head coach Ray Levay discussed about winning Game 1 of the three-game series. “I emphasized (winning Game 1) to the guys before the game. To only need to win one out of two after that is super important. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”
Leading the way for St. Joe’s was Cole Short. Short tallied two of the 11 hits for St. Joe’s, while also recording two RBIs and two runs scored. He also started on the mound, striking out three batters and only walking one.
“(Cole) means everything to this team,” Levay said. “We need him, we needed him for this playoff run, we needed him for this championship. (Cole) pitched very well and we didn’t make plays behind him but he hit the ball very well and he’s a huge leader to the team.”
Robert Visnick tallied two hits as well, while also scoring one run. Brody Chismar, Carter Urban, Jayden Struble, Parker Hannah and Joey Bonomo all tallied hits. Struble launched a solo home run in the third inning and also an RBI-single in the seventh.
Anthony Matthews, and later, Struble, took the hill in relief for Short to solidify the victory for St. Joe’s. Matthews notched four strikeouts, while Struble picked up the save to close out the game.
“I have to be honest, I have been kind of hiding Anthony Matthews,” Levay said with a laugh. “(Anthony) hasn’t pitched a whole lot this year, mostly because I haven’t wanted teams to see him too much, he has great stuff and is a great kid. I always trust Jayden, too. We decided to take Anthony out and kept Jayden available for Game 2, so he’ll be throwing (Thursday).”
For Bardine’s, Tyler Samide had a big game, recording a game-high three hits and three RBIs, while also scoring a run. Joey Razza and Leland Weideburg both recorded two hits for Bardine’s, with Weideburg knocking in two runs.
Luke Bulebosh, Ben Hantz, Owen Smith and Vinny Razza all tallied one hit for the Meat Links. Mason Eicher got the start on the mound for Bardine’s, striking out three batters, while also walking five. Bulebosh came in relief to strike out one batter and walk a pair.
The Owls took the early lead in the top half of the opening frame, scoring two runs in the inning. Short reached on an error that scored Visnick, and Urban followed with an RBI-fielder’s choice to give them a 2-0 lead.
After holding Bardine’s scoreless in the home half of the inning, St. Joe’s added another run in the second. Visnick ripped an RBI-single to center field to score Sam Hochard – who had reached on an error to lead off the inning – to give St. Joe’s a 3-0 lead.
Bardine’s climbed right back into the game in the bottom half of the second. Eicher scored on an RBI-fielder’s choice by Hantz, and Samide scored on a throwing error later in the inning to cut the Owls’ lead to 3-2.
In the top of the third, Struble launched his solo home run to increase St. Joe’s lead to 4-2, but the Meat Links answered in the bottom of the inning.
Eicher scored on an RBI-walk, scoring Cam Ferri, who was in to pinch run for Razza. Samide then followed with a two-run single to give Bardine’s its first and only lead at 5-4.
In the fourth inning, St. Joe’s answered right back with a big four-run inning. Chismar ripped an RBI-double to left field. Short followed with an RBI-infield single to shortstop, scoring Bonomo, and Matthews later roped a two-run single that scored Short and Chismar to give the Owls an 8-5 lead.
St. Joe’s held the Meat Links scoreless in the bottom half of the inning and Bardine’s returned the favor, holding St. Joe’s scoreless in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth frame, Bardine’s once again cut into St. Joe’s lead. Samide ripped an RBI-single that scored Pickle Burket, and Weideburg followed with an RBI-sacrifice fly that scored Razza to cut the lead to 8-7 in favor of St. Joe’s.
The Owls got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth inning as Short hit an RBI-sacrifice fly on a tremendous diving catch by the Bardine’s left fielder, Ferri, that scored Bonomo to give St. Joe’s a 9-7 lead.
Once again, Bardine’s answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning as Bulebosh reached on an error that scored Smith to make it a one-run contest again at 9-8 heading into the final inning.
In the top of the seventh, St. Joe’s tacked on a couple of insurance runs as Struble hit an RBI-single to center field and Bonomo followed with another RBI-single to center field as the Owls took an 11-8 lead.
The Meat Links wouldn’t go down without a fight. They scored two runs in the bottom of the inning as Weideburg knocked in Razza with an RBI-double and Hantz reach on an RBI-infield single to second base, scoring Weideburg to cut the lead to 11-10 with the tying run at second base.
That’s when Struble came in to induce a flyout to right field to strand the tying run at second base and preserve the win for St. Joe’s.
Game 2 will be Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Field in Derry Township with St. Joe’s having a shot to clinch the championship and Bardine’s looking to force a third, winner-take-all game.
“We win the championship with good pitching and good defense,” Levay said. “If we hit the ball like we did (Wednesday), we definitely can get it done (Thursday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.