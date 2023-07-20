St. Joe’s won a back-and-forth Game 1 of a best-of-three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Championship Series Wednesday, July 19, by an 11-10 score against Bardine’s at Rosa-Oglietti Field in Derry Township.

St. Joe’s tallied 11 runs on 11 hits, while also committing five errors in the field. Bardine’s on the other hand was just as strong offensively, recording 10 runs on 11 hits, while also committing five errors. With the win, the Owls take a 1-0 series lead, needing only one more win to clinch the championship.

