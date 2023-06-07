Starting pitcher Jayden Struble and Sam Hochard combined for a two-hit shutout Monday, June 5, as St. Joe’s (10-2) earned a 4-0 win over Bardine’s (8-3) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Joe’s scored one run in the top of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. With Struble and Hochard keeping Bardine’s hitters at bay, St. Joe’s added three additional runs in the sixth inning en route to a 4-0 victory.
St. Joe’s was led at the plate by Brody Chismar, who was 2 for 3 in the game and scored twice. Anthony Matthews had the game’s only extra-base hit, a double, as he went 2 for 3 in the game, scoring one run. Carter Urban was 1 for 2 and scored one run. Josh Short had a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3, and teammates Joey Bonomo and Parker Hannah each singled for St. Joe’s.
Joey Razza and Owen Smith had one single apiece for Bardine’s.
Struble was the winning pitcher for St. Joe’s as he struck out six batters and issued three free passes. He was relieved by Hochard, who struck out one batter and issued one base on balls.
Tyler Samide turned in an impressive start on the mound for Bardine’s as he fanned eight batters and issued just one walk. He was relieved by Miles Smith, who struck out one batter.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
