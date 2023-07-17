St. Joe’s scored a combined 33 runs over the two-game sweep of the Derry Ukes to advance to the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Championship Series scheduled for later this week.
In Game 1 Saturday, St. Joe’s posted a big 14-7 win and followed that up with a 19-3 victory Sunday to cruise to the championship series.
“The (team) has worked really hard this season,” St. Joe’s head coach Ray Levay said. “We had a lot of good pitching this year and we have been hitting the ball really well lately, especially on (Sunday). It has been a good team effort.”
In Game 1, the Owls scored 14 runs on only four hits, capitalizing on five errors made by the Ukes.
Brody Chismar led the way at the top of the lineup, recording two out of the four hits, while also scoring two runs. Sam Hochard added a double and one run scored. Anthony Matthews also recorded a hit and two runs scored for St. Joe’s.
Jayden Struble led the way on the mound for St. Joe’s, striking out seven batters and walking three. Hochard and Parker Hannah were strong in relief behind Struble as well, as Hochard struck out two batters and issued one base on balls.
The Ukes on the other hand scored seven runs on six hits, while also committing the five errors on defense. Parker Zinkham led the way with three hits, including a double, two singles and two runs scored. Tyler Martin added a single and three runs, and Mikey Monios and Cam Forbes each had singles as well.
On the mound, Martin struck out six batters and walked five. Parker Zinkham and Mason Zinkham each pitched in relief, as did Matt Fernell. Mason Zinkham recorded one strikeout in the Game 1 loss.
The Ukes took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and increased that lead to 3-0 after the top half of the third. St. Joe’s stormed back in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs to take a 4-3 lead and never looked back. They added seven runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take a 14-3 lead.
The Ukes attempted to come back in the seventh, scoring four runs but it wasn’t enough as St. Joe’s pulled out the Game 1 14-7 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
In Game 2, it was all St. Joe’s as they were determined to get to the championship series. This game, the Owls scored 19 runs on 10 hits with nine different players recording at least one hit.
Struble had a big day offensively Sunday for St. Joe’s to lead them to the championship, launching two home runs, including a grand slam in the second inning, to put St. Joe’s in the lead for good.
Matthews, Chismar and Hochard all had a multi-hit game. Matthews recorded a double, single, and scored three runs, while Chismar and Hochard each knocked two singles and scored three and two runs, respectively.
Joey Bonomo, Josh Short and Parker Hannah all got in on the offensive outburst as well, each recording a hit. Bonomo had one double and two runs scored, Short recorded a single and two runs, and Hannah hit a single and scored a run. Robert Visnick scored three runs in the game for St. Joe’s.
Hochard and Short did the pitching for Owls, with each picking up two strikeouts in the win.
For the Ukes, Parker Zinkham tallied three more hits with a double, two singles and two runs scored. Fernell added two singles in the loss. Forbes, Tristan Lettie, Tyler Martin, Monios and Jaxson Repko all had hits for Derry.
The Ukes once again took the lead in the first inning, going up 2-0, but St. Joe’s answered in the top half of the second. Struble launched his grand slam to put St. Joe’s up 4-2 and never looked back. They outscored the Ukes 15-1 over the next five innings to advance to the championship series.
“It’s super important to pick up the sweep,” Levay said. “We only had to use two pitchers, so our pitching should be well rested for the championship.”
St. Joe’s will take on Bardine’s, who swept the other semifinal series in the championship. First pitch for Game 1 is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
