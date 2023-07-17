St. Joe's Owl Sam Hochard watches the ball

St. Joe’s Owl Sam Hochard watches the ball cruise past his eyes during his at-bat that resulted in a walk in a recent Teener League matchup against FOE.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

St. Joe’s scored a combined 33 runs over the two-game sweep of the Derry Ukes to advance to the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Championship Series scheduled for later this week.

In Game 1 Saturday, St. Joe’s posted a big 14-7 win and followed that up with a 19-3 victory Sunday to cruise to the championship series.

