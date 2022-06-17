The St. Anthony’s Angels continue to roll in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League with another win.
Wednesday, the Angels dropped the Eagles 8-2. The Angels struck first taking an early 2-0 lead after one inning.
The second inning was the pivotal one for St. Anthony’s as it tallied five runs and extended its lead to 7-1.
The Eagles found its offense late in the game, but it was a little too late to overtake the Angels’ lead.
Alex Skwirut earned the win as he struck out six for the Angels.
Bardine’s 13, Nakles 3
Bardine’s continues its streak this week of scoring in double digits. This time it was a 13-3 win over Nakles on Wednesday.
Bardine’s bats blasted off in the first inning, racking up five runs. They would add another one in the second inning, before exploding for another three runs in the third.
Tyler Samide was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball as he contributed a double, while also earning the win, striking out nine.
Cooperstown 8, Nakles 5
Coopertown’s Colton Sanders had the only extra-base hit of the game and it helped lift the Vets to an 8-5 win over Nakles on
Adien Gray earned the win for Cooperstown.
FOE 9, Heat Siphon 8
FOE knocked off second-place Heat Siphons in a close 9-8 contest.
The Pumpers scored the first run in the top-of-the-first inning, but the Eagles rallied for two in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead after one.
The Eagles extended their lead in the second adding another two runs to go up 4-1.
Heat Siphons would score two runs in the top of the third to narrow the lead to 4-3.
The Pumpers would draw even in the fourth inning when it scored another two runs to knot the score at 5-5. It would take the lead in the fifth scoring two more runs to go up 7-5.
After the Pumpers added another run in the seventh, the Eagles rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the win.
Michael Aaron had the only extra-base hit for the Pumpers.
Nate Papuga led the offensive charge for the Eagles with a triple, while teammate Adam Moreland added a double.
Tyler Smith earned the win, striking out four.
St. Anthony’s 7, Ukes 5
St. Anthony’s edged past the Ukes 7-5.
The Angels got a deciding early lead, going up 3-1 after one inning. They would add two more in the third and a one in each of the fourth and seventh innings.
The Ukes put together a four-run fifth inning, but it was not enough to overcome the Angels’ early lead.
Ethan Haydo led the Angels’ bats with two doubles, while teammate Damian Newsome added a double of his own.
Jack Stynchula got the win, striking out five.
Bardine’s 14,
Cooperstown 1
Bardines walloped Cooperstown for a 14-1 win. A big eight-run third inning for Bardine’s provided the deciding factor in the game.
Jackson McMullen had the only extra-base hit for Bardine’s, a double.
Tyler Samide got the win as he struck out six.
Bardine’s 18, FOE 1
Joe Razza, Jackson McMullen, Ben Hantz and Tyler Samide led the offensive charge for Bardine’s in its 18-1 trouncing of FOE.
McMullen and Samide had two doubles, while Hantz and Razza added one double apiece to power Bardine’s.
A four-run second inning back-to-back with a three-run third put Bardine’s into a lead it would not lose.
Andrew Hantz got the win as he struck out three.
---
FOE 2 St. Anthony’s 8
ab r h ab r h Hoke 2 1 1 Skwirut 2 3 1 Smith 2 0 0 Crimboli 4 2 2 Moreland 1 0 1 Long 3 1 1 Legg 3 0 0 Newsome 2 0 1 N.Papuga 3 0 0 Haydo 2 0 0 J.Papuga 3 0 0 Stynchula 2 0 1 McCune 2 0 0 Painter 2 0 0 Smail 3 0 0 Trimble 3 1 0 Frye 3 0 1 Silk 3 0 0 Hollick 2 1 1 Theys 3 1 1 Camarote 0 0 0 Springbob 1 0 1 Totals 24 2 4 Totals 26 8 8 FOE 000 101 0 — 2 4 4 SA 250 100 0 — 8 8 3 Strikeouts by: SA: Skwirut-6. FOE: N. Papuga-4. Winning pitcher: Alex Skwirut. Losing pitcher: Nate Papuga.
---
Nakles 3 Bardine’s 13
ab r h ab r h Williams 2 0 1 Bulebosh 1 1 0 Hahn 3 0 2 Hantz 2 3 1 Vacha 2 1 2 Baughman 2 2 0 Gaskey 3 1 1 J.McMullen 2 2 2 Scarton 2 0 1 Razza 2 2 1 Marsh 2 0 0 Samide 4 1 3 Rupert 2 0 0 B.Hantz 2 0 0 A.Gaskey 2 0 0 Weideburg 2 2 1 Doberak 1 1 0 McMullen 3 0 0 Totals 21 3 7 Totals 20 13 8 Nakles 000 21x x — 3 7 2 Bardine’s 513 22x x — 13 8 0 Doubles: N: Scarton. B: Samide. Strikeouts by: N: Hahn-1. B: Samide-9. Winning pitcher: Tyler Samide. Losing pitcher: Anthony Scarton .
---
Nakles 3 Cooperstown 8
ab r h ab r h Williams 4 0 0 Teslevich 4 2 2 Hahn 4 0 0 McMahen 2 2 0 Vacha 2 2 0 Bothell 3 1 1 Gaskey 1 2 1 Gray 0 2 0 Scranton 3 0 1 Lukon 1 0 0 Peipock 2 0 0 Sanders 3 1 1 A.Gaskey 3 0 0 Sanders 3 1 1 McIlnay 2 0 1 Razza 2 0 1 D.Scarton 1 0 0 Shelter 2 0 1 Rupert 0 0 0 Shirley 2 0 0 Doperak 2 1 0 Austraw 2 0 0 Moore 1 0 0 Gelsdorf 1 0 0 Totals 23 5 3 Totals 28 8 6 Nakles 010 201 1 — 5 3 1 Coop 204 020 x — 8 6 2 Doubles: C: Sanders. Strikeouts by: N: Rupert-1. C: Gray-1. Winning pitcher: Aidan Gray. Losing pitcher: Casey Rupert.
---
Heat Siphon 8 FOE 9
ab r h ab r h Donovan 4 1 1 Hoke 4 1 1 Dixon 3 1 0 Smith 4 2 2 Aaron 2 1 1 Hollick 4 2 1 Roach 4 1 1 Moreland 4 0 2 Hodge 2 0 0 Legg 3 0 0 N.Dixon 3 1 0 Dettling 2 0 0 Karaschack 3 1 0 Papuga 3 1 1 Moser 3 0 1 McCune 2 1 0 Skoloda 3 1 2 Smail 1 1 1 Fridley 4 1 1 J.Papuga 2 1 1 Totals 31 8 7 Totals 32 9 9 HS 102 220 1 — 8 7 0 FOE 221 000 4 — 9 9 4 Doubles: HS: Aaron. FOE: Moreland. Triples: FOE: N. Papuga. Strikeouts by: HS: Hodge-0. FOE: Smith-4. Winning pitcher: Tyler Smith. Losing pitcher: Gradin Hodge.
---
St. Anthony’s 7 Ukes 5
ab r h ab r h Skwinrut 4 0 1 Wasnick 4 2 2 Stynchula 4 1 1 Martin 4 1 2 Long 3 3 2 Petrosky 4 0 1 Newsome 4 1 2 Zaccagnini 4 0 2 Haydo 4 1 2 Forbes 4 0 1 Crimboli 2 0 1 Simon 4 0 0 Painter 3 0 0 Repko 4 1 0 Trimble 2 0 0 Williams 3 0 0 Vpole 2 1 1 Anderson 2 1 1 Springbob 3 0 0 Smith 1 0 0 Totals 32 7 10 Totals 33 5 11 SA 302 100 1 — 7 10 2 Ukes 100 040 0 — 5 11 3 Doubles: SA: Haydo-2, Newsome. U: Zaccagnini. Strikeouts by: SA: Stynchula-5. U: Repko-2. Winning pitcher: Jack Stnchula. Losing pitcher: Jaxson Repko.
---
Bardine’s14 Cooperstown 1
ab r h ab r h Ward 3 3 2 Teslevich 1 0 0 Hantz 3 2 0 McMahen 3 0 0 Razza 3 2 2 Bothell 3 0 0 J.McMullen 2 2 1 Gray 2 0 0 Samide 3 0 1 Sanders 2 0 1 Bulebosh 4 1 2 Lukon 2 0 0 B.Hantz 2 2 1 Razza 2 0 0 Weideburg 3 1 1 Gelsdorf 1 0 0 Mullen 3 1 0 Shirley 1 1 0 Totals 26 14 10 Totals 17 1 1 Bard 308 12x x — 14 10 1 Gr. Latrobe 001 00x x — 1 1 3 Doubles: B: J. McMullen. C: Sanders. Strikeouts by: B: Samide-6. Teslevich-2 Winning pitcher: Tyler Samide. Losing pitcher: Owen Teslevich.
---
