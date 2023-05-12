St. Anthony’s handed the Derry Ukes a 13-4 defeat in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Thursday.
Although the Ukes took an early lead, the Saints would rally in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. It would add two more runs to take a 3-1 in the third inning.
The Ukes would tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth before the Saints would pull away for good in the bottom of the inning by scoring four runs. The Saints added six more in the sixth.
Cason Long had his first homer for the Saints, while Ethan Haydo had a triple.
Matt Fernell, Mikey Monios and Cam Forbes had a double apiece for the Ukes.
Joey Crimboli gets the win for the Saints, striking out four and walking three.
St. Anthony’s improves to 5-1, while the Ukes fall to 3-4.
Bardines 15, Frontier Club 2
Tyler Smide had a double and triple to lead the offense for Bardines in Wednesday’s action.
Dawson Huber led the offense for the Tiger with a triple, while Anthony Fenell and Brady Metarko added a double a piece.
