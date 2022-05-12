St. Anthony’s 7, Nakles 4
Although Nakles took an early lead, St. Anthony’s battled back in the second inning to take a lead it would not lose in its 7-4 victory Wednesday.
Keegan Young, Jack Stynchula and Damien Newsome had two hits apiece to lead St. Anthony’s offense.
Stynchula earned the win striking out nine and walking one.
FO Eagles 13, Ukes 3
Tyler Smith and Adam Moreland recorded a double each for the Eagles as they soared past the Ukes for a 13-3 Tuesday.
Smith led all hitters with three hits for the Eagles in the win.
The Ukes led through two innings before the Eagles’ offense took over and they pulled away.
Peyton Legg earned the win, striking out five and walking two.
–––––
SA 023 020 0 — 7103 Nakles 100 120 0 — 473
Strikeouts by: SA: Stynchula-9. N: Hahn-2. Winning pitcher: Jack Stynchula. Losing pitcher: Tyler Hahn.
–––––
