St. Anthony’s scored 35 runs across two victories during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action over the weekend.
Derry Ukes split, while Nakles went 1-2. St. Joe’s Club, Heat Siphon and Bardine’s also collected victories.
St. Anthony’s scored wins against Frontier Club and Nakles.
Derry Ukes bested VFW in a 31-run slugfest, while Nakles defeated Cooperstown Vets during a game that featured 30 runs.
St. Anthony’s 12,
Frontier Club 11
Donovan Trimble walked with the bases loaded as St. Anthony’s scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh during a one-run, walk-off victory against Frontier Club.
St. Anthony’s led 4-0 after the first inning, but Frontier Club rallied to tie the score at 5-all in the third, eventually taking a three-run advantage in the fourth. Frontier Club added a run in the top of the sixth, but St. Anthony’s plated four runs in the bottom half tie the score, 9-9. Frontier Club took an 11-9 lead in the top of the seventh; however, St. Anthony’s crossed three times to win the game.
Damian Newsome collected three hits, including a double, to pace St. Anthony’s (3-6) at the plate. Isaiah Mitchell recorded three singles and scored three runs. Landon Kodman had two hits, including a two-bagger, and two runs. Jack Synchula singled twice, crossing twice, while Cason Long, Trimble, Blake Spillar and Cole Silk each singled for St. Anthony’s — which scored 12 runs on 14 hits.
Tyler Bauer singled three times to lead Frontier Club (8-4) offensively. Colin Michaels tripled and singled, while Trent Barnhart doubled twice. A.C. Camarote singled twice, while Jacob Hannah tripled and Karter Fulton doubled. Cooper Basciano, Michael Naggy, Cam Petrunak and Ayden Cottom each singled.
Long earned the win, with two strikeout and a walk. Fulton suffered the loss, walking two.
St. Anthony’s 23
Nakles 3
St. Anthony’s pounded out 23 runs on 17 hits during a 20-run victory against Nakles.
St. Anthony’s scored in all four innings: seven, five, five and six runs, respectively. Nakles scored two in the second and one in the fourth.
Kodman went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a single to guide St. Anthony’s (4-6) at the plate. Zach Theys collected three hits, including a double, Ethan Hayde had three singles. Mitchell and Stynchula singled twice, while Long and Silk each doubled. Keegan Young, Long and Newsome each singled.
Michael Tortorella and Andrew Anderson each went 2-for-2 with a double to pace Nakles (7-5) offensively.
Kodman was the winning pitcher with a strikeout and a walk. Anthony Scarton suffered the loss, fanning two and walking two.
Derry Ukes 17,
VFW 14
Derry Ukes scored all of its runs in two innings during a three-run win against VFW. The teams combined for 31 runs during a slugfest.
Derry Ukes scored nine in the third and eight in the sixth — when it took a 17-8 lead. VFW rallied, scoring six runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough as Derry Ukes held on.
Anthony Monios collected three singles to guide Derry Ukes (6-6) at the plate. Peyton Gmuer recorded two hits, including a double, while Jake Lloyd singled twice. Ben Gera doubled, while John Wasnick, Nolan Plummer, Parker Zinkham, Tyler Martin, Nick Stump and Elliot Kintza all singled.
Dom Cararini chalked up three singles and four runs to lead VFW (3-9) at the plate. Bryson Hill doubled twice, while Gaige Bartholomew and Riley Smith recorded two hits apiece, including a two-bagger each. Mason Hrubes and Everett Redinger also singled.
Winning pitcher Martin struckout four and walked three. Smith took the loss, striking out seven and walking four.
Nakles 20,
Cooperstown 10
Nakles erupted for 20 runs on 19 hits during a 10-run victory against Cooperstown Vets.
Nakles (7-4) led 8-6 through two innings, but Cooperstown Vets (2-9) scored four in the fourth to take a two-run lead. However, Nakles broke out for 12 runs over the final two innings.
Ben Stratton recorded four hits, including a double, to lead Nakles’ offensive charge. Quardarius Davis collected three hits, including a double, while Dan Calabrace hit his first home run this season and also doubled. Tortorella and Tyler Hahn singled twice, while Steve Janke doubled. Scarton, Anderson, Casey Rupert, Vince Gaskey and Ramone Williams all singled.
Hunter Fligger tallied two hits, including a double, to lead Cooperstown Vets at the plate. Pat Laughlin singled twice, while Owen Teslevich, Aidan Gray and Colton Sanders singled.
Davis fanned and walked none for the mound win. Brady Angus struckout seven and walked two in defeat.
St. Joe’s Club 5
Frontier Club 4
St. Joe’s Club took an early lead and held on for a one-run victory against Frontier Club.
Trailing by three runs, Frontier Club scored twice in the top of the third, but St. Joe’s Club answered with two run in the bottom half to take a 5-2 lead. Frontier Club rallied, scoring two in the seventh, but fell short by a run.
Jacob Cramer, Peyton Chismar and Chad Jones each doubled to lead St. Joe’s Club (6-5) at the plate. Vinny Zaccagnini and Eli Boring singled.
Wyatt Neiderhiser singled twice, while Basciano, Bauer, Naggy, Michaels and Petrunak all singled for Frontier Club, which fell to 8-5.
Boring fanned seven and walked three to earn the win. Michaels took the loss, walking one and striking out one.
Derry Ukes 11,
Nakles 1
Derry Ukes pulled away late during a 10-run triumph against Nakles.
Derry Ukes led 3-1 through three innings and added to its advantage with four runs in the third, before pulling away with six runs in the final two innings.
Monios singled in all three at bats to lead Derry Ukes (5-5) at the plate. Zinkham singled, doubled and crossed twice, while Martin and Wasnick also collected two hits apiece. Lloyd and Plummer singled for Derry Ukes, which scored 11 runs on 11 hits.
Rupert singled twice, while Davis, Anderson, Williams, Hahn and Dom Durigon all singled to pace Nakles (6-4) offensively.
Wining pitcher Lloyd fanned seven and walked none during the mound win. Stratton took the loss, fanning two.
Heat Siphon 10,
Frontier Club 6
Heat Siphon scored in all stages of the game to hand Frontier Club a four-run defeat.
Heat Siphon led 5-0 through two innings, but Frontier Club pulled four back in the third. However, Heat Siphon scored five of the game’s final seven runs to seal the victory.
Roman Fridley recorded three singled and three runs to lead Heat Siphon (4-8) at the plate. Tyler Fazekas belted his third homer and singled to help in the attack. Dom Piper doubled and singled, while Hayden Smolleck singled twice. Preston Donovan doubled, while Levi Moser singled.
Luke Nipar-Smith doubled twice to lead Frontier Club (8-6) on offense. Basciano, Naggy, Hannah and Fulton all singled.
Nathon Lemmon struckout nine and walked one to earn the mound win. Michaels fanned six and walked one in defeat.
Bardine’s 8,
Derry Ukes 4
Bardine’s bats heated up late in the game during a four-run victory against Derry Ukes.
Derry Ukes led 4-2 through three innings, but Bardine’s rallied, scoring six over the fifth and sixth innings.
Owen Burket collected three hits to lead Bardine’s (7-4) at the plate. Colin Bush singled twice, while Ethan Frye doubled. Ryan Baughman, Tyler Samide and Brody Ruman all singled.
Lloyd ripped his first homer of the season to guide Derry Ukes (5-6) on offense. Monios, Zinkham, Pummer and Alex Skwirut all singled.
Frye was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and four walks. Skwirut struck out three and walked six to take the loss.
———
Front Club 014 301 2 — 11 15 2St. Anthony 401 004 3 — 12 14 2 Doubles: Barnhart-2 (FC); Newsome, Kodman (SA) Triples: Hannah, Fulton, Michaels (FC) Strikeouts by: Long-2, Newsome-5, Stynchula-3, Theys-0 (SA); Fulton-0, Naggy-5, Basciano-1 (FC) Base on balls by: Long-1, Newsome-3, Stynchula-0, Theys-0 (SA); Fulton-2, Naggy-3, Basciano-0 (FC) Winning pitcher: Cason Long Losing pitcher: Karter Fulton
St. Anthony 755 600 0 — 23 17 3Nakles 020 100 0 — 3 4 4 Doubles: Kodman-2, Long, Silk, Theys (SA); Anderson, Tortorella (N) Strikeouts by: Kodman-1 (SA); Scarton-2, Rupert-1, Williams-1, Chesla-0 (N) Base on balls by: Kodman-1 (SA); Scarton-2, Rupert-4, Williams-4, Chesla-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Landon Kodman Losing pitcher: Anthony Scarton
Derry Ukes 009 008 0 — 17 14 4VFW 103 043 3 — 14 11 7 Doubles: Gmuer, Gera (DU); Hill-2, Bartoloniew, R Smith (V) Strikeouts by: Martin-4, Zinkham-2, Monios-1 (DU); R Smith-7, Lazarchik-1 (V) Base on balls by: Martin-3, Zinkham-6, Monios-3 (DU); R Smith-4, Lazarchik-4 (V) Winning pitcher: Tyler Martin Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
Nakles 440 039 0 — 20 19 4Cooperstwn 330 400 0 — 10 7 5 Doubles: Davis, Stratton, Calabrace, Janke (N); Fligger (CV) Home Run: Calabrace (N) Strikeouts by: Davis-6, Gaskey-6 (N); Angus-7, Laughlin-1, Teslevich-1, Fligger-1 (CV) Base on balls by: Davis-0, Gaskey-6 (N); Angus-2, Laughlin-0, Teslevich-0, Fligger-3 (CV) Winning pitcher: Quardarius Davis Losing pitcher: Brady Angus
Front. Club 002 000 2 — 4 7 4St. Joe’s 302 000 x — 5 5 2 Doubles: Cramer, Chismar, Jones (SJC) Strikeouts by: Boring-7, Hochard-1 (SJC); Michaels-1, Hannah-4 (FC) Base on balls by: Boring-3, Hochard-1 (SJC); Michaels-1, Hannah-2 (FC) Winning pitcher: Eli Boring Losing pitcher: Colin Michaels
Nakles 001 000 0 — 1 7 6Derry Ukes 101 351 0 — 11 11 2 Doubles: Zinkham (DU) Strikeouts by: Lloyd-7 (DU); Stratton-2, Calabrace-4, Williams-0 (N) Base on balls by: Lloyd-0 (DU); Stratton-0, Calabrace-2, Williams-5 (N) Winning pitcher: Jake Lloyd Losing pitcher: Ben Stratton
Front. Club 004 001 1 — 6 6 3Heat Siphon 320 203 x — 10 11 7 Doubles: Nipar-Smith-2 (FC); Fridley-3, Piper, Donovan (HS) Home Run: Fazekas (HS) Strikeouts by: Lemmon-9, R Fridley-1 (HS); Michaels-6, Cottom-2 (FC) Base on balls by: Lemmon-1, R Fridley-5 (HS); Michaels-1, Cottom-3 (FC) Winning pitcher: Nate Lemmon Losing pitcher: Colin Michaels
Derry Ukes 022 000 0 — 4 5 1Bardine’s 200 033 x — 8 9 1 Doubles: Frye (B) Home Run: Lloyd (DU) Strikeouts by: E Frye-5, Baughman-0 (B); Skwirut-3, Wasnick-3 (DU) Base on balls by: E Frye-4, Baughman-0 (B); Skwirut-6, Wasnick-5 (DU) Winning pitcher: Ethan Frye Losing pitcher: Alex Skwirut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.