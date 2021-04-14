A big 10-run inning helped St. Anthony defeat Heat Siphon, 13-10, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Heat Siphon (1-1) led 2-1 before St. Anthony (1-1) broke out for a 10-run third. Heat Siphon scored eight of the game’s final nine runs, but it wasn’t enough.
Isaiah Mitchell led St. Anthony with a triple, a double and two runs, while Landon Kodman also contributed two singles, including a double and a run. Keegan Young and Ethan Haydo both scored twice for St. Anthony, which scored 13 runs on four hits.
Roman Fridley paced Heat Siphon at the plate with two doubles and three runs, while Mason Fridley contributed two singles and a run. Hayden Smolleck singled and scored three runs, while Jack Dixon and Noah Dixon both singled and scored for Heat Siphon, which scored 10 runs on seven hits.
Cason Long struck out one and walked one for the win. Noah Dixon took the loss, walking a pair.
———
St. Anthony 01(10) 100 0 — 13 4 1Heat Siphon 204 130 0 — 10 8 4 Doubles: Mitchell, Kodman (SA); R. Fridley-2 (HS) Triples: Mitchell (SA) Strikeouts by: Long-1, Stynchula-4, Vacha-3 (SA); N. Dixon-0, R. Fridley-5, Zulisky-0, Donovan-2 (HS) Base on balls by: Long-1, Stynchula-7, Vacha-4 (SA); N. Dixon-2, R. Fridley-7, Zulisky-2, Donovan-4 (HS) Winning pitcher: Cason Long Losing pitcher: Noah Dixon
