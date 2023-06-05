St. Anthony’s Society (9-2) plated 22 runs – including 11 in the first inning alone – for a 22-8 victory over Frontier Club (1-9) Thursday, June 1, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

St. Anthony’s held an early 11-0 lead after the first inning before Frontier Club responded with six runs in the bottom of the second inning. St. Anthony’s scored four runs in the third for a 15-6 lead before Frontier Club plated two in the home half of the third to trim the deficit to 15-8. St. Anthony’s put the game out of reach, however, with two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth for a 22-8 five-inning victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

