St. Anthony’s Society (9-2) plated 22 runs – including 11 in the first inning alone – for a 22-8 victory over Frontier Club (1-9) Thursday, June 1, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Anthony’s held an early 11-0 lead after the first inning before Frontier Club responded with six runs in the bottom of the second inning. St. Anthony’s scored four runs in the third for a 15-6 lead before Frontier Club plated two in the home half of the third to trim the deficit to 15-8. St. Anthony’s put the game out of reach, however, with two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth for a 22-8 five-inning victory.
Seven players for St. Anthony’s enjoyed multi-hit performances. Cason Long was 2 for 2 with a grand slam and a double. He scored four runs in the win. Ethan Haydo went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple. He scored twice in the game. Aiden Upole was 3 for 4 with a double and scored two runs. Max Dlugos was 2 for 5, scoring twice. Evan Springbob was 2 for 4, scoring two runs. Quinn Painter was 2 for 4, scoring three runs. Joey Crimboli was 2 for 2 and scored one run. Donovan Trimble was 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Liam Smith scored two runs, and teammates Hunter Dumnich and Zach Theys scored one run apiece.
Alex Dominick, Kohl Erret and Tommy Rennie each hit one double apiece for Frontier Club. Erret scored two runs in the loss. Dominick, Rennie, Nick Bauer, Blaise Bayus, Avery Chappel and Connor Rose each crossed the plate one time in the loss. Bauer, Bayus, Aaryn Chappel, Avery Chappel and Rose each singled.
Theys was the winning pitcher for St. Anthony’s as he struck out four and issued one base on balls. Trimble also saw time on the mound as he fanned two and walked three.
A quartet of Frontier Club pitchers worked the hill against St. Anthony’s. Bayus took the loss as he fanned four and walked two. Rennie also made a mound appearance as he walked two. Dominick walked three batters, and teammate Avery Chappel also pitched in the game.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.