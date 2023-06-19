St. Anthony’s Society (13-3) put an exclamation point on its win Thursday, June 15, with a seven-run final inning for a 13-1 victory over Nakles (10-6) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Anthony’s plated two runs in the top of the first inning for an early 2-0 advantage, then expanded the lead with one run in the third and three in the sixth to go up 6-0. Nakles finally got on the board with one run in the home half of the sixth, but Bardine’s quickly erased any doubt in the game’s outcome with a seven-run seventh and final inning for a 13-1 win.
St. Anthony’s had five players finish with two runs apiece in the victory. Quinn Painter was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, followed by Cason Long, who finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Joey Crimboli was 1 for 3 in the game, scoring two runs, while teammate Ethan Haydo was 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Zach Theys also scored two runs for St. Anthony’s, finishing 2 for 3 with one double. Donovan Trimble also hit a double for the winning team as he finished 2 for 4 with one run scored. Aiden Upole was 2 for 4 and scored one run, while teammate Max Dlugos was 1 for 3 at the plate, scoring one run for St. Anthony’s.
Anthony Scarton was 2 for 3 with one triple for Nakles. Teammate Tyler Hahn scored one run for the team.
Long started the game on the hill for St. Anthony’s and earned the win as he struck out 12 batters and walked three. He was relieved by Theys, who struck out one and walked two.
Scarton was on the losing side of the mound for Nakles as he struck out three batters. Aaron Gaskey saw time on the hill as he fanned two batters. Caden Marsh made a mound appearance, striking out three batters and walking four. Vinny Calabrace also pitched in the game as he struck out one batter.
