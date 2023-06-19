St. Anthony’s Society (13-3) put an exclamation point on its win Thursday, June 15, with a seven-run final inning for a 13-1 victory over Nakles (10-6) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

St. Anthony’s plated two runs in the top of the first inning for an early 2-0 advantage, then expanded the lead with one run in the third and three in the sixth to go up 6-0. Nakles finally got on the board with one run in the home half of the sixth, but Bardine’s quickly erased any doubt in the game’s outcome with a seven-run seventh and final inning for a 13-1 win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.