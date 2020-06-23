A key fourth inning allowed St. Anthony to defeat St. Joe’s Club, 10-6, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
St. Anthony (4-2) led 3-1 through three-and-a-half innings before breaking the game open. St. Anthony scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth, turning its two-run advantage into an 8-1 lead through four.
Landon Kodman led the St. Anthony attack with two hits, including a double, while Isaiah Mitchell tripled and scored. Wade Boyle added a hit and three runs, while Cole Krehlik also had a hit and two runs. Joe Coletti singled and scored for St. Anthony, which put up 10 runs on nine hits.
Broderick Schreyer guided St. Joe’s Club (0-8) with two hits, including a double, while Peyton Chismar also singled twice and crossed. Eli Boring doubled and scored three runs, while Jacob Cramer also doubled and crossed. Dom Rosensteel singled and scored for St. Joe’s Club, which produced six runs on nine hits.
Jacob Rosborough was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and zero walks. Cramer took the loss with three strikeouts and three walks.
———
St. Joe’s Club St. Anthony ab r h ab r h
Boring 3 3 1 Boyle 2 3 1 Cramer 4 1 1 Krehlik 4 2 1 Chismar 4 1 2 Kodman 4 0 2 Schreyer 3 0 2 Rosborough 3 0 1 Pedder 3 0 1 Derk 2 0 0 Jeffrey 3 0 0 Mitchell 3 1 1 Chappell 1 0 0 Coletti 3 1 1 Short 2 0 0 Vacha 3 0 0 Zaccagnini 2 0 0 Stychula 1 1 0 Rosensteel 2 1 1 Spillar 3 1 0 Struble 1 0 0 Young 0 1 0 Wano 1 0 0 Stotts 1 0 0 Pokrant 2 0 1
Totals 31 6 9 Totals 29 10 7St. Joe’s Club 000 103 2 — 6 9 0St. Anthony 201 511 x — 10 7 0 Doubles: Cramer, Boring, Schreyer (SJC); Kodman (SA) Triples: Mitchell (SA) Strikeouts by: Rosborough-5, Kodman-0 (SA); Cramer-3, Broderick-3 (SJC) Base on balls by: Rosborough-1, Kodman-1 (SA); Cramer-3, Broderick-1 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Jacob Rosborough Losing pitcher: Jacob Cramer
